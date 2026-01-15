Traitors fans ‘lose it’ with laughter over this very funny split-second moment with Adam Waughman

Traitors star Adam Waughman quietly stole the show last night with a moment viewers are still laughing about.

The 34-year-old Faithful popped up right at the end of a very tense episode with something so unexpected viewers could not believe their eyes.

As the drama between the players simmered, Adam delivered some much needed laughter without saying a single word.

The Traitors’ Adam Waughman has left fans in hysterics (Credit: BBC)

Viewers were already glued to the screen after all the drama between Rachel Duffy and Harriet Tyce.

Then, just when things could not get more intense, Adam appeared and flipped the mood completely.

The Traitors’ Adam leaves fans in hysterics

The funny moment aired as Traitors Rachel and Stephen met in the Turret to decide their next move.

Claudia Winkleman had asked whether they wanted to murder or seduce. They chose murder.

Adam’s name quickly entered the conversation. Stephen asked who Adam voted for, and Rachel confirmed it was Matt.

Stephen pointed out that killing Adam could implicate Matt. Rachel agreed, adding that Adam was someone she felt finds difficult to read.

All very serious stuff. But the camera then cut away to Adam doing something entirely unexpected.

In the dim corridors of Ardross Castle, he was seen slowly creeping along holding dowsing rods straight out in front of him.

Adam is a keen ghost hunter, and fans could not believe he had brought his paranormal kit into the castle.

Adam left fans giggling after he was caught on camera ghost hunting in the castle (Credit: BBC)

Viewers rushed to X to share their disbelief. One wrote: “[Bleep] off did Adam bring his ghost hunting equipment with him?!”

Another added: “Guys I lost it when it cut to Adam doing this.”

A third said: “So did we all miss Adam just casually hunting for ghost in his room?”

And another chimed in: “lol that shot of Adam ghost hunting.”

One viewer joked: “Producers decided there wasn’t enough chaos in that episode so just threw in Adam with THAT THING at the end.”

Traitors Adam: the ghost hunter

Adam has previously been open about his fascination with the paranormal and his hope that Ardross Castle might be haunted.

“I’m an enthusiastic ghost hunter so I’d love to get into that castle and see if it’s haunted,” he said.

The builder is part of Paranormal Essex, a group that live streams ghost hunts in abandoned buildings.

In a recent Instagram post, Adam hinted he would love Claudia Winkleman to join him in investigating the castle.

Adam signed up to The Traitors to find out if Ardross Castle is haunted (Credit: Instagram/ @adamwaughmanoffical)

He said: “So now I can tell you, one of the reasons why I went to the castle was to find out if it is haunted. I’d read so many stories and was eager to get in there. And I may or may not know whether it’s haunted or not.

“I’m hoping that Claudia joins me to investigate the Traitors castle.”

Adam later added: “Let’s find out if it’s haunted, @claudiawinkle the queen of darkness should be there.”

Claudia is yet to reply, but fans are clearly on board. One follower even suggested a future “docuseries”.

Well, Claudia has freed up her diary a bit now she’s quit Strictly Come Dancing. Stranger things have happened!

