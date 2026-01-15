Traitors fans shocked as Rachel Duffy’s ‘huge mistake’ goes unnoticed

Traitors favourite Rachel Duffy had a real heart in mouth moment on last night’s episode, even after appearing to slip up badly in front of her fellow players.

The BBC star suddenly found herself under serious pressure when Harriet Tyce went in hard, declaring she was convinced Rachel was secretly a Traitor.

Traitors star Rachel Duffy ‘messed up’ in last night’s show but none of the Faithful spotted it (Credit: BBC)

Harriet took charge of the breakfast table and let rip, insisting Rachel was playing everyone for fools.

But despite the dramatic call out, nobody backed her.

Even more surprisingly, no one appeared to notice what many viewers believe was a glaring mistake from Rachel herself.

Fans watching at home were left stunned that the Faithful missed what they say was a clear fumble during the heated exchange.

Traitors fans spot Rachel ‘messing up’

The moment in question came when Rachel was asked to explain what two questions she put to the Traitors in last week’s Mission reward.

Speaking privately to cameras, Rachel admitted: “Obviously I didn’t ask myself anything. But I need to come up with something. My hands were shaking a little bit under the table, but I hope nobody saw.”

She then told the group: “My angle was, I’m going to try and make them feel as uneasy as they make us feel.

“So my first question was, ‘Describe your game plan from the first Turret’. Their response was, ‘murder and lie’.

“So then my next question was, ‘In what way do you think that kore than one Traitor can win this game and why’. And they came back with, ‘We don’t’.”

The room quickly descended into debate over whether that answer meant the Traitors might eventually turn on each other.

Still, no one appeared to question Rachel’s hesitation or delivery.

Viewers, however, were far less forgiving. Many say they spotted the slip immediately and cannot believe it went unnoticed.

Posting on Reddit, one fan wrote: “Rachel was asked what questions she asked to the Traitors and she clearly messed it but nobody noticed.

“1st question: she clearly hesitates like if she didn’t think of the questions and even had time to properly phrase it.. 2nd question: clearly this one is a pure Traitor question! No faithful would be interested in hearing that.”

Harriet exploded at Rachel over breakfast (Credit: BBC)

‘They were awful’

Another viewer agreed, replying: “Frankly I’m surprised Rachel didn’t properly prepare fake questions she asked the Traitors (or at least it looked like she didn’t).”

A third added: “I was surprised how poor her fake questions and answers were. Like she had all night to prepare them and could’ve asked Stephen for help too.”

Someone else said: “I said straight away those questions were awful and looked like she hadn’t really thought of them. Surprised she wasn’t questioned more.”

Not everyone is convinced it was a blunder, though.

One fan argued Rachel’s approach was actually smart. They wrote: “It’s actually a genius move. She asked two questions so boring that know one will remember them and use them against her.”

Rachel was last seen in the Turret with Stephen, plotting their next murder. With Harriet now gone, the Traitors are weighing up Jessie, Adam or James.

All will be revealed when the show returns at 8pm tonight on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The Traitors continues at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday January 15, 2026.