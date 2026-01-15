Rachel Duffy puts on her lip gloss in brutal video as she hits back at Traitors rival Harriet Tyce

Traitors star Rachel Duffy has applied her lip gloss and delivered a brutal parting shot at Harriet Tyce after last night’s jaw dropping episode.

Viewers watched open mouthed as Harriet went in hard on Rachel, first in the chapel and then again over breakfast, convinced she had finally unmasked a Traitor.

The former barrister visibly shook with anger as she accused Rachel of betrayal in front of the group.

Rachel Duffy has taken a a savage swipe at banished Traitors star Harriet Tyce (Credit: Instagram/ @Rachel.dufffy)

But despite clearly rattling Rachel, Harriet failed to persuade anyone else inside Ardross Castle of her thinking.

Instead, her explosive approach completely backfired and she was banished at the Round Table.

Now Rachel has responded with a savage Instagram video that fans cannot stop talking about.

Traitors’ Rachel fires savage swipe at Harriet

The clip opens with Rachel, a mum-of-three, calmly reading one of Harriet’s crime novels while dressed in a Traitors cloak.

She then sets the book aside, applies lip gloss and slowly pulls her hood up over her head.

With a knowing wink to the camera, Rachel grabs a wooden stick and Harriet’s book before the video cuts to the novel lying in the dirt.

The final shot shows Rachel throwing soil over the book, sealing the message.

Rachel captioned the post with a coffin emoji, writing: “RIP Harriet. Best selling author ✅ Queen of the scarves ✅ Razor sharp ✅ Scared the [bleep] outta me ✅

“A wonderful adversary but you ruined mass forever for me .”

Fans were quick to pile into the comments. One wrote: “RACHEL!!! How. On. Earth. Did you survive that?! Good grief I was pure sweating for ya!!”

Another added: “Obsessed with how suspicion has already deflected from you. You are playing an absolute blinding game!”

A third commented: “Tonight’s episode should have come with a health warning. My heart was in my mouth. Incredible play.”

The dramatic fallout followed Wednesday night’s episode, which left viewers reeling as Harriet made her bold move.

After winning a Mission, Harriet earned the chance to confront the Traitors directly and did not hold back.

She targeted Rachel as she stood next to fellow Traitor Stephen Libby behind a confessional screen in the castle chapel.

Harriet was banished when her plan to expose Rachel backfired (Credit: BBC)

‘I am on to you’

“I am as certain as I possibly can be that Rachel is in that confessional,” Harriet declared.

She then doubled down at breakfast, accusing Rachel in front of the entire group.

In scenes that stunned both players and viewers, Harriet shouted: “I was not going to allow a day of any further machinating and web weaving around me, because I have had enough. I am on to you. You should have killed me when you had the chance.”

Rachel later admitted she was left genuinely scared by Harriet’s sudden and aggressive behaviour.

But in a dramatic twist, Harriet was the one sent packing later that night.

Incredibly, she even urged the group to “call her bluff” and vote her out to prove her point.

They did exactly that.

The Traitors continues tonight at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer (Thursday January 15, 2026).

