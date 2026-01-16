Traitors star Rachel Duffy finally spills the truth behind her ‘FBI’ training

Traitors star Rachel Duffy has finally let fans in on what her so-called “FBI training” really means.

The star, 42, left her fellow contestants stunned after dropping the claim during a Round Table showdown.

Rachel told the group she had learned to read people’s ‘micro-expressions’, sparking instant speculation.

But viewers weren’t convinced she had been schooled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the US.

Traitors star Rachel Duffy appears to have revealed the truth about her ‘FBI’ training (Credit: BBC)

And as it turns out, Rachel might have been having a laugh all along.

In a cheeky new Instagram post, the mum-of-three revealed the reality behind the infamous acronym.

Traitors star Rachel reveals ‘FBI’ truth

Sitting at her kitchen table in a smart green tank top and white blouse, Rachel filmed herself clutching a coffee and mouthing along to a voiceover from Liam Neeson in the 2008 film Taken.

In the clip, Neeson’s character warns: “But what I do have are a particular set of skills. Skills that I have acquired over a very long career.”

Rachel captioned the post with a siren emoji and revealed: “FBI – Fully Bull[bleep]ing It.” She added, “Well that’s what you lot think anyway.”

Fans were quick to react, with one commenting: “This is sensational and the FBI comment was glorious too, proper blagging!”

Another said: “MOTHERED THAT!!!!!!” while a third added four crying-with-laughter emojis alongside: “Brilliant….you are so good ..keep it up!”

She also doubled down on the joke over on Instagram Stories, sharing a meme of Ant and Dec playing I’m A Celebrity…Get Out Of My Ear.

The caption read: “Rachel at the Round Table: ‘Now tell them you’ve been trained in micro-expression by the FBI’.”

Adding to the fun, Rachel posted a gif of a Simpsons satellite truck labelled “Flowers By Irene” with the caption: “Rachel doing her FBI training.”

Who is next to be murdered?

Despite being at the centre of two dramatic blowouts, Rachel has somehow avoided banishment.

Fiona Hughes revealed she was a Traitor, but was immediately sent home, while Harriet Tyce tried the same tactic days later with the same result.

Last night, Rachel and fellow Traitor Stephen Libby were seen plotting their next move, deciding between Jessie Stride, Matty Hyndman, or Faraaz Noor.

The pair have made it clear they are not trying to seduce anyone into their fold, so it looks like the scheming will continue!

