Myron Gaines slams Louis Theroux and threatens to ‘expose’ him: ‘You’re a liar with an agenda’

Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere has sparked a wave of responses from its influencers — including Myron Gaines, who has vowed to “expose” Theroux.

The Netflix film follows Theroux as he meets figures from the manosphere, an online community of influencers often promoting misogyny, “get rich” schemes, and hyper-masculine ideologies.

Across the documentary, he spends most of his time with four men: HSTikkyTokky (real name Harrison Sullivan), Myron Gaines (real name Amrou Fudl), Sneako (real name Nicolas Kenn De Balinthazy), and Justin Waller.

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While Waller has stayed silent following the documentary’s release, the others have been far more vocal.

HSTikkyTokky is one of the main subjects of the doc (Credit: Netflix)

HSTikkyTokky hits back after documentary backlash

Ahead of the documentary’s release, HSTikkyTokky actually praised Theroux.

“He’s very good at what he does… he will act like your friend then sting you with a difficult question,” he said on a podcast.

That tone has since shifted. In a recent post, he wrote: “Everyone hating on the Theroux documentary… are low-test men… and fat women.

“Angry at life… angry that they have no money and no opportunity.”

In an Instagram story, he also pushed back against suggestions that his upbringing — including his relationship with his father — influenced his behaviour.

“What are you talking about, lad? Not true,” he said.

HSTikkyTokky denies ‘assault’ claim

He also addressed a moment in the documentary where Theroux questions him about what appears to be a livestreamed assault.

In the film, HSTikkyTokky appears to agree it “looked like an assault” before insisting it wasn’t planned.

Now, he claims the footage was misleading.

“They’ve edited this to make it look like I did something. I didn’t touch him,” he wrote, adding the man involved was allegedly a predator.

Andrew Tate casts a shadow over the doc (Credit: Netflix)

Andrew Tate responds despite not appearing

Andrew Tate declined to take part in the documentary — but that hasn’t stopped him weighing in.

According to Theroux, Tate asked to be paid for an appearance, which was refused.

Tate, however, claims he turned it down because they wouldn’t meet his asking price.

“I’m a legit A-list real celebrity,” he wrote on X. “Not a micro-internet celeb or streamer.”

He also claimed he was offered £500,000, but wanted £4 million.

“They still use me… the man NOT in it… to sell it,” he added.

Theroux’s interviews with Gaines are particularly shocking (Credit: Netflix)

Myron Gaines threatens to ‘expose’ Louis Theroux

Myron Gaines has been the most aggressive in his response.

In a post online, he accused Theroux of misleading editing and shared a longer clip of a conversation with his ex, Angie.

“Why did you edit out this context-critical part?” he wrote.

“You’re a liar with an agenda… it’s time for you to be exposed.”

Hey, @louistheroux, why did you edit out this context critical part from the Netflix documentary? Was it because it shows my ex accepted my one-way polygamous relationship which blows up the narrative you tried to spin in the "documentary"? This is JUST 1 of many clips I have… pic.twitter.com/uRLnLqN4Pa — Myron Gaines (@MyronGainesX) March 16, 2026

The clip centres on their “one-way polygamous” relationship — something Gaines believes was misrepresented.

He also claimed he has hours of unseen footage and had prepared for the documentary months in advance.

So far, however, nothing he’s shared has demonstrated wrongdoing from Theroux or the production.

Sneako is one of the interviewees in the new doc (Credit: Netflix)

Sneako breaks ranks and praises the documentary

Not everyone featured in the documentary has criticised it.

Sneako has taken a more measured stance, even praising the final result.

“This documentary accurately portrayed how the manosphere identified and capitalised on spiritual warfare without providing any real solution,” he wrote.

[https://x.com/Goatedko/status/2031916080826884523](https://x.com/Goatedko/status/2031916080826884523)

In a stream, he described it as “pretty good” and “well-edited”, adding that it fairly reflected parts of his identity — including his conversion to Islam.

While he noted some elements felt outdated due to the gap between filming and release, he ultimately rejected claims it was a “hit piece”.

Read more: Louis Theroux reveals the one terrifying subject he was too scared to cover: ‘I wouldn’t have felt safe’

Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere is available to stream on Netflix now.

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