Harrison Sullivan’s famous dad revealed in tense behind-the-scenes clip from Louis Theroux doc

Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere includes interviews with HStikkytokky, whose father briefly appears in the documentary — but is never actually named.

HStikkytokky, whose real name is Harrison Sullivan, appears throughout Netflix documentary. The filmmaker follows him through the controversial influencer’s livestreamed daily life, from gym sessions and nights out to conversations with women — and the occasional moment where Sullivan mocks Theroux for his online audience.

Later in the film, Theroux reflects on several figures in the ‘manosphere’ growing up without their fathers.

Viewers then learn that Sullivan was largely raised by his mother, Elaine — and the documentary briefly shows his father in one of Sullivan’s social media clips.

Victor Ubogu appears briefly in the new Louis Theroux doc (Credit: Netflix)

Who is HStikkytokky’s dad?

HStikkytokky’s father is Victor Ubogu, a former England international rugby player.

In the documentary, Theroux explains that Sullivan told him his mother worked “six-day weeks late into the evening” to send him to private school, describing her as a devoted parent. His father, meanwhile, “was not in the picture”.

A short clip from one of Sullivan’s social media posts shows him sitting across from Ubogu in a restaurant.

“You weren’t there for years… you didn’t reply for 10 years,” Sullivan tells him in the video.

Despite that history, Sullivan tells Theroux he doesn’t hold any resentment toward his father.

“If there is any trauma there… it is subconscious. It’s not something that I’m aware of,” he says.

Victor Ubogu had 24 caps for England (Credit: Colorsport/Shutterstock)

Victor Ubogu’s rugby career

Victor Ubogu, now 61, was born in Lagos, Nigeria before moving to the UK in 1977. He grew up in Devon and later studied at the University of Birmingham.

His time at university helped launch a successful rugby career. Ubogu played for Moseley before representing Oxford University Rugby Football Club, performances that eventually led to him joining Bath.

During his time with the club he helped Bath win the 1998 Heineken Cup against Brive, one of the biggest achievements in the team’s history.

Ubogu also played internationally for England, earning his first cap in 1992 and going on to make 24 appearances before retiring at the end of the 1999–2000 season.

Elaine doesn’t speak about Victor in the doc (Credit: Netflix)

What happened between Victor Ubogu and Harrison Sullivan’s mum?

Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere doesn’t explore in detail why Ubogu wasn’t present during much of Sullivan’s childhood.

However, a behind-the-scenes clip from the documentary shows Theroux asking Sullivan’s mother about him.

“Are you happy to talk about Victor, the dad, a little bit?” Theroux asks.

“Well, he’s got nothing to do with Harrison,” she replies.

When Theroux asks if Ubogu had any involvement at all, she clarifies that he did have some contact but only later.

“He was involved… look, I spoke to him for a while, but he didn’t come into Harrison’s life until it was the last year of junior school,” she says.

When Theroux suggests discussing it further, Elaine declines.

“Yeah, I do [mind]… because it’s got nothing to do with Harrison’s early life.”

According to a Daily Mail report, Elaine gave birth to Harrison in 2001 and Ubogu married Anjela Hurren three years later.

While details about their relationship remain unclear, Sullivan and Ubogu have appeared together on social media in recent years, including a workout video Sullivan filmed with his father in 2022.

Victor Ubogu owns a sports hospitality company (Credit: The Rugby Journal/YouTube)

Where is Victor Ubogu now?

After retiring from rugby, Ubogu moved into business and founded VU Ltd, a sports hospitality and travel company.

According to his LinkedIn profile, the company specialises in organising hospitality packages and events across major sporting competitions, from rugby and football to cricket.

In 2017, Ubogu and VU Ltd faced an injunction after the Rugby Football Union accused the company of selling unofficial hospitality packages for matches at Twickenham. The company paid damages and stopped offering those packages.

As of 2026, Ubogu remains the managing director of VU Ltd.

In a February 2026 interview with The Rugby Journal, he spoke about focusing on positivity in later life.

“I’m only human. Of course there are things that get me down,” he said. “You can’t spend too much time dwelling on them, otherwise you’re just going to be negative all the time.”

“It’s good to move on… and move onto the things that make you happy.”

Ubogu also shares two children with his wife, Anjela.

Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere is available to stream on Netflix now.

