‘Moron’ influencer from Louis Theroux doc claps back at ‘povo losers’ amid backlash

HSTikkyTokky hasn’t held back in responding to critics after Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere. According to the influencer, they’re “angry at life”.

Of all the internet personalities Theroux meets in the new Netflix documentary, HSTikkyTokky – real name Harrison Sullivan – gets the most screen time.

Over the course of the film, paranoia about the documentary begins to set in, culminating in a tense final interview between Sullivan, Theroux, and Sullivan’s mum, Elaine. His father – a former international rugby player – is only briefly glimpsed.

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Since the documentary’s release, HSTikkyTokky has been firing back at viewers who say the film will “come back to haunt him”.

HSTikkyTokky is one of the main subjects of the doc (Credit: Netflix)

HSTikkyTokky hits out at ‘absolute idiot’ viewers after Louis Theroux doc

On March 13, the influencer posted a video of himself sitting inside a stretch vehicle.

“This is the general population of the UK right now: scattering to make comments online about me. They don’t know me,” he says.

Many viewers have taken to social media to criticise him following the documentary.

Absolute idiots commenting after the Theroux documentary looool pic.twitter.com/y0OceKb1Hv — HSTikkyTokky (@HSTIKKYTOKKY4) March 14, 2026

One user on X called him “one of the most unlikeable people on Earth”, while another simply described him as a “clown”.

“No joke, this documentary has exposed the manosphere for the cowards, morons and hypocrites that they are,” another wrote.

In the same video, HSTikkyTokky responds to a woman who called him a “detriment to society”, referring to her as a “dumb tart” and pulling up a clip of her allegedly spitting in another woman’s mouth.

He also addresses the contradiction highlighted by Theroux in the documentary — namely that he promotes OnlyFans content despite criticising the platform.

“Maybe I say things and do things for a reaction because it makes me money and allows me to live this lifestyle?” he says.

He compares it to investing in a profitable company, saying people would still buy McDonald’s stock even if they didn’t like the brand.

“You only talk about negative [bleep]. ‘He’s a misogynist, he’s a homophobe, he’s this, he’s that’… shut the [bleep] up,” he adds.

“I’m getting rich, you’re all broke and sat at home hating.”

In another video, he reads messages sent to him on Instagram.

“You would kill to live my life,” he says. “You will never live my life because you’ve got the wrong mindset.”

He adds: “There’s 1% of you that are normal. Most of you are povo losers, and you hate it.”

His latest post on X also takes aim at viewers who criticised him after watching the documentary.

“Everyone hating on the Theroux documentary… are low-test men… and fat women,” he wrote.

“Angry at life… angry that they have no money and no opportunity. Robots. Sheep. Cattle confined within the system.”

HSTikkyTokky called out the “povo losers” criticising him (Credit: Netflix)

HSTikkyTokky claims he’s set for a Piers Morgan interview

According to HSTikkyTokky, he will soon appear in an interview with Piers Morgan.

In a video posted on Saturday, March 14, he said: “I love ragebaiting you. I’m gonna go on Piers on Monday and ragebait you brokies even more.”

However, in another clip he claims the meeting will actually take place on Wednesday.

“Do you think I’m gonna get cooked or not boys? I’m gonna do it on live, so he can’t say anything to me,” he says.

Morgan has not confirmed whether the interview will take place.

However, he did post on Instagram on Monday, March 16, showing himself back in the studio for Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Read more: Louis Theroux reveals the one terrifying subject he was too scared to cover: ‘I wouldn’t have felt safe’

Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere is available to stream on Netflix now.

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