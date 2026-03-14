Louis Theroux reveals the one terrifying subject he was too scared to cover: ‘I wouldn’t have felt safe’

Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere is one of his most disturbing documentaries yet – but there is one “extreme” subject even he couldn’t face.

That’s not to say Theroux has ever avoided difficult territory. Over the years he has interviewed neo-Nazis, spent time with prisoners and addicts, investigated Jimmy Savile, and filmed in the occupied West Bank.

His latest documentary, Inside the Manosphere, places him among some of the internet’s most controversial influencers.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Many of them openly admire figures like Andrew Tate — although Tate himself does not appear in the film.

But despite Theroux’s long career exploring the darker corners of society, there is one topic he once considered covering and ultimately walked away from.

Louis Theroux’s new documentary is out now (Credit: Netflix)

Louis Theroux wanted to make an ISIS documentary

Speaking to LADbible, Theroux was asked whether there were any subjects he would refuse to cover.

“I’d like to think there’s no topic that’s off-limits; it’s all a question of approach,” he said.

However, he admitted there was one investigation he abandoned out of fear: a documentary about ISIS’ infamy in 2014 and 2015.

The group became globally infamous for its videos of executions, including the deaths of American photojournalist James Foley and British aid worker Alan Henning.

“The one I kind of wanted to do, but didn’t do mainly out of fear, was going out to ISIS, the so-called Islamic State,” Theroux explained.

He described the group’s actions as a disturbing example of organised extremism.

“It felt like this weird reanimation of a kind of medieval mindset. The most extreme, almost pornographic violence being enacted,” he said.

“For me, as a student of the human condition and forms of organised madness, it felt like the most horrific but also the most flagrant example.”

Ultimately, he decided it was simply too dangerous. Theroux said he didn’t believe it would have been safe for either himself or the production team.

Theroux met Savile in the early 2000s (Credit: BBC)

Theroux names the ‘worst’ person he ever interviewed

Theroux was also asked who the worst person he had ever interviewed might be.

“It’s somewhat subjective,” he said. “I’ve been in prisons; I was in a maximum-security mental hospital for paedophiles.”

But one name stood out: Jimmy Savile.

Theroux famously interviewed the disgraced television presenter in the early 2000s — years before Savile’s crimes were publicly exposed.

“When I met him… his crimes had not been discovered,” Theroux said.

“So there was that strange dissonance later on, learning that he’d done these dreadful things — that he’d been a serial sex offender — and not knowing at the time.”

Savile has since been widely described as one of Britain’s most prolific sexual predators.

Read more: The disturbing meaning behind Andrew Tate’s ‘matrix’ hand sign in Louis Theroux’s Manosphere doc

Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere is available to stream on Netflix now.

[https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ms23FeJWvKU

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think?