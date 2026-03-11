Louis Theroux reveals embarrassing reason why Andrew Tate refused to appear in new doc

Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere references Andrew Tate several times, but the controversial influencer never appears in the documentary.

Tate is widely seen as one of the most prominent figures within the manosphere, the online ecosystem of ultra-masculine influencers who promote get-rich-quick schemes, “life hacks”, and controversial views about women.

While clips and images of Tate appear throughout Inside the Manosphere — including references to his signature hand gesture — the documentary does not feature a direct interview with him. Considering Theroux has spoken about Tate before, even describing himself as the “anti-Tate”, viewers may wonder why.

As it turns out, Theroux did reach out — but Tate declined.

Andrew Tate never appears in-person in the doc (Credit: Netflix)

Why Andrew Tate refused to appear in Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere

Theroux revealed that he spent months attempting to persuade Andrew Tate — and his brother Tristan — to participate in the documentary.

Speaking in an interview with Romesh Ranganathan, he explained that Tate initially appeared open to the idea.

“The biggest guy in the space, in that whole manosphere community, is Andrew Tate,” Theroux said.

“When we started on it, I thought, ‘We might get Andrew Tate.’ And over the year of filming, I was messaging Andrew and Tristan back and forth quite a lot.”

However, Tate said he would only appear if Netflix paid him for the interview. When Theroux explained that the platform would not agree to that condition, the discussion ended there.

But the exchange didn’t stop completely.

Louis Theroux’s “gangster” response to Andrew Tate

According to Theroux, Tate later attempted to mock him by sending a graph comparing their Google search popularity.

The chart showed that Tate had been searched far more frequently over the past five years.

“I was barely registering; nobody’s been Googling me,” Theroux joked.

But the graph unexpectedly shifted at the very end.

“Through some weird glitch, my line went above his,” he said.

Theroux responded by sending the screenshot back to Tate with a short message: “I’m literally more relevant than you are.”

Reflecting on the moment, he laughed: “That felt pretty gangster.”

Theroux also spoke about Tate’s absence in an interview with The Guardian.

“I think part of him wanted to do it. He does do interviews,” he said, suggesting Tate may have been hesitant about sitting down with an experienced journalist.

“I suppose I should be flattered that he didn’t, in a weird way,” Theroux added.

Instead of Tate himself, the documentary focuses on other figures within the manosphere, including HSTikkyTokky, Justin Waller, and Sneako.

Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere is available to stream on Netflix now.

