Kelly Brook has been ruthlessly defended by I’m A Celebrity viewers after she faced ongoing backlash on the ITV show.

Former Loose Women star Kelly entered the Australian jungle during the 2025 series’ launch show and has continued to leave viewers divided.

As previously reported, Jack Osbourne’s younger sister, Kelly Osbourne, implied she was acting like a bully. Meanwhile, viewers hit back after Kelly was accused of bragging to her hungry campmates about her breakfast.

However, in a more recent episode, fans of Angry Ginge insisted she was being “rude” to the social media star about the washing-up duties.

Kelly Brook on I’m A Celebrity

So far, three campmates have been voted off. First was former Lioness Alex Scott, and then comedian Eddie Kadi.

Last night (December 1), Vogue Williams became the latest celeb to leave camp following another public vote.

While many were pleased to see Vogue go, many were outraged that Kelly was saved.

“Who is voting for Kelly???” one user wrote on X.

“Get Kelly out next,” another person shared.

“Who’s voting for Kelly?! She is insufferable,” a third remarked.

“Vogue??? It clearly should have been Kelly,” a fourth insisted.

‘I don’t see what the issue is’

Many viewers have rallied around and defended Kelly from the negative comments, especially since many of them think they are unjustified.

“What’s with this hate for Kelly? People said Alex was quiet and boring, so you have Kelly, who gets involved. that’s wrong as well. Make your mind up,” one person declared.

“Why does everyone hate Kelly? She’s not irritated be and I’m the most irritable [bleep] I know,” another said.

“The “Hate Kelly” trend is wild,” a third expressed.

Meanwhile, another echoed: “I don’t get it either. She is a little bit full on but she seems genuinely interested in people and is immersing herself into everything.”

“I don’t see what the issue is!! She seems fun,” another said.

“Fascinated by the amount of people hating on Kelly Brook when everyone said she came across great on Race Across The World,” another viewer noted.

I’m A Celebrity continues on Tuesday night from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

