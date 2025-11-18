I’m A Celebrity 2025: Kelly Brook predicted to leave jungle first as camp tensions ‘boil over’

I’m A Celebrity star Kelly Brook has suddenly emerged as the early favourite to quit the series. It comes as simmering tensions in camp threaten to bubble over just days into the new run.

Already, sparks have flown between Jack Osbourne and YouTuber Angry Ginge after the pair butted heads over the simple – yet somehow impossible – task of getting a fire going.

“Lads, how have we still not got this going yet?” Ginge – real name Morgan – muttered in frustration, before quietly questioning Jack’s technique in a whispered chat with Aitch.

The not-so-subtle digs have sparked whispers that a full-blown feud could be brewing between Jack, Aitch and Ginge. And with the jungle’s long track record of emotional crack-ups, clashes and unexpected walkouts (Grace Dent’s abrupt exit in 2023 still looms large), many viewers are already eyeing up who might be the first to crack.

Right now, Kelly’s name is at the top of that I’m A Celebrity list to leave.

Kelly Brook ‘frontrunner’ to quit I’m A Celebrity 2025

With viewers on the lookout for this year’s batch of celebrity quitters, online bookmaker SportsCasting have released their odds as to who might quit the show. And former glamour model Kelly Brook has emerged as an early favourite.

Spokesperson Shane Orton revealed: “The early jungle mood is already rippling through the betting markets, and Kelly Brook has emerged as the frontrunner to quit at 3/1, a price fuelled by insiders who claimed she was being quietly tipped as a potential early exit before she had even touched down in camp.”

Just behind Kelly is Jack, at odds of 9/2. Shane credited “not only his nerves but the reality of managing multiple sclerosis” as being a factor in his potential exit.

The website lists comedian Eddie Kadi sits at 5/1 “after some early wobbles.” Meanwhile, soap stars Lisa Riley and Shona McGarty share odds of 6/1 apiece. Then there is the young duo, Angry Ginge and Aitch, shoulder-to-shoulder at 8/1.”

Less likely to leave is comedian Ruby Wax with odds of 12/1, and footballer Alex Scott at 16/1. Meanwhile, Spandeau Ballet Star Martin Kemp is expected to tough it out to the end, with the bookmaker describing him as “the calmest and most veteran presence, likely to weather the toughest moments.”

Will Kelly crack under the pressure? (Credit: BBC)

Fans predict ‘fireworks’ between Ruby Wax and Kelly Brook

This comes after a spokesperson for StreamlinePR previously hinted that Kelly could find herself at odds with American-British comedian Ruby.

Joseph Hagan, Celebrity Publicist and Founder told our sister site Entertainment Daily: “Kelly Brook and Ruby Wax could unintentionally rub each other the wrong way. Kelly is warm and self deprecating, but she openly relies on reassurance and structure, especially without her husband beside her.

“Ruby, on the other hand, leads with sharp humour and emotional directness. She’s incredibly direct and insightful. If Ruby slips into interviewer mode or pushes for deeper conversations than Kelly wants, it could create tension. And, if she challenges someone who doesn’t want introspection or calls out behaviour she finds disingenuous, that honesty can cause friction.”

Now, with hints that sparks could soon fly between model-turned-radio presenter Kelly Brook and comedian Ruby Wax, it feels like the perfect moment to watch the predicted drama unfold.

Do you think Kelly Brook will be the first start to leave I’m A Celebrity this year?

I’m a Celebrity returns to ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm tonight.

