I’m A Celebrity fans will remember the shocking moment back in November 2023 when Grace Dent suddenly exited the jungle.

ITV confirmed her exit, revealing she had left on medical grounds. At the time, the broadcaster praised her as a “great campmate”. They said she would be “missed” by both the celebrities and the audience.

So what happened, and why did Grace Dent pack up her things so quickly after entering I’m A Celebrity’s camp?

We look back on one of the series’ most talked-about departures as the foodie appears on Celebrity Masterchef as Greg Wallace’s replacement.

Food critic Grace Dent has left the I’m A Celebrity jungle (Credit: ITV)

Grace Dent leaves the I’m A Celebrity jungle

Grace left the I’m A Celebrity jungle in 2023, the same year Sam Thompson was crowned king of the jungle. He beat Tony Bellew and Nigel Farage to the top spot.

The statement read: “Unfortunately Grace Dent has left the show on medical grounds. She has been a great campmate and will be missed by her fellow celebrities and viewers alike.”

ITV did not say exactly what had forced Grace to leave the camp.

Grace released a lengthy statement days later. She claimed she was “removed” from the reality show but wouldn’t give any more information.

The food critic said she wanted to “keep alive in my heart the huge personal breakthroughs” made over the past weeks.

Grace has ‘had enough’ (Credit: ITV)

Star ‘had enough’ of the show

Meanwhile at the time, The Sun claimed Grace walked because she’d simply “had enough” of jungle life.

A source told the paper back in 2023 that Grace had been finding the whole experience increasingly difficult. From missing her family to coping with the constant tiredness and meagre rations. But, according to the insider, it was the relentless run of trials that finally pushed her over the edge.

With the Scarena twist forcing the celebs into more challenges than usual, the source alleged that Grace “was really pushed to the brink” and eventually decided she couldn’t carry on.

Grace’s reps declined to comment when approached by ED! at the time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grace Dent (@gracedent)



The star had a tough time during her short stint. This included the moment medics had to rush to save her from a burrowing cockroach.

During a gruesome trial to win the ultimate breakfast, Grace teamed up with Nigel to try and win stars for their team. Playing against Nella Rose and Sam Thompson, the two pairs had to unscrew football balls and throw them at the other player for a ‘touchdown’.

However, Nella and Grace had a huge glass helmet screwed onto their heads which was filled with worms and creepy crawlies. While Sam and Nigel had to step into ‘ant-filled’ socks for their part of completing the ‘touchdowns’. For round two, a large jar of cockroaches were added to the star’s helmets.

Cameras showed how they were crawling all around their face, hair and goggles. Nella was pushed to the edge and reached to remove her helmet first. This meant Grace’s team won due to the forfeit.

After, she yelled ‘one is in my ear!’ meaning a cockroach had burrowed it’s way in.

A medic rushed over with fluid to ‘wash it out’. She closed her eyes and squealed at the sound of the bug rummaging around in her ear! Thankfully, after a few seconds, the medic helped to remove the cockroach. She was able to walk away.

Grace lasted in the jungle for 10 days (Credit: Nic Serpell-Rand/Cover Images)

Fans were concerned over Grace

At the time, fans were concerned over Grace after noticing she appeared ‘pale’. But this could have been down to the lack of make-up and hair care as celebs aren’t entitled to luxury items in camp.

Grace had already undertaken many trials and when she was told she would be facing another trial, she remained quiet.

She told the camera: “I just want to go home.”

When a replacement was found for the trial, ITV revealed Grace had left.

Grace Dent may have been thinking about I’m A Celebrity beforehand. In a discussion with campmate Josie Gibson, she said: “I’ve had enough. I’ve completely had enough. I just want to go home.”

She also added in the Bush Telegraph: “I haven’t got a lot left in me at the moment. I’m just keeping on a face for everybody.”

Grace Dent leaving I’m A Celebrity wasn’t ‘planned’

But in her statement after leaving, the star said living outside, being without her phone, and having no contact with loved ones for 15 days was rough. Grace said the added wet weather and rainforest environment gave her a “short, sharp glimpse into the pain” some people endure around the world.

“Normal life, forever, will always feel beautiful,” she said.

Grace also reflected on remaining mentally strong during tough ordeals. She highlighted the trick was to “stay calm, have empathy and that screaming achieves nothing but wasted calories”.

She added: “I had no idea it was possible to be shown an American football helmet and be informed I was shortly to be locked in at the neck and filled to the eyebrows with cockroaches, and for me to think ‘OK this is doable, the trick is to breathe’.”

Grace did confess she didn’t “go out as I planned or I wanted” but that she did what she could. The star joked she also left without chipping her red gel manicure!

Now, that’s impressive!

Read more: I’m A Celebrity fans brand Jack Osbourne ‘most genuine’ star as they predict he’ll be crowned King of the Jungle

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know if you remember Grace Dent’s stint on I’m A Celebrity?