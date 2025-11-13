I’m A Celebrity star Kelly Brook confesses camping has ‘never appealed to her’ ahead of jungle debut

Kelly Brook has dropped a surprising confession just days before her I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! debut — she’s never been camping. Not once.

The 45-year-old former model and radio host is preparing to head into the Australian jungle on Sunday alongside this year’s fresh batch of celebs.

But for Kelly, the biggest hurdle won’t be the trials or the creepy crawlies — it’s the simple act of sleeping outside, something she’s never experienced before.

Kelly Brook has joined the I’m a Celebrity 2025 cast (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Kelly Brook’s camping confession

In a new video posted to I’m A Celebrity’s official Instagram account, Kelly admits: “I’ve never camped. I’ve never slept outside.

“That’s wild. It’s just not something that’s ever appealed to me to be honest.”

Kelly is one of 10 new campmates entering the I’m A Celebrity jungle this weekend. But although she has never slept outside before, the star is under no illusion about what she might encounter.

Kelly added: “I have been Googling the health benefits of eating worms, kangaroo, sheep’s testicles. Apparently they’re full of collagen. So I’m seeing this really as a beauty retreat.”

The 2025 line-up

This year’s line-up is a cracking one. Kelly will be heading into camp with American comedy icon Ruby Wax, ’80s music legend Martin Kemp and Jack Osbourne, son of the late rocker Ozzy.

They’ll be joined by Emmerdale favourite Lisa Riley, former EastEnders star Shona McGarty and ex-Lioness Alex Scott. Rounding out the cast are comedian Eddie Kadi, social media firecracker Angry Ginge and chart-topping rapper Aitch.

But the big mystery remains: who’s taking charge of the cooking? With Kelly already worrying about going hungry in the jungle, maybe she’ll surprise herself — and everyone else — by stepping up to the campfire kitchen.

Speaking about her husband, Jeremy Parisi, she says: “I married an Italian man. I haven’t been hungry for 10 years. I don’t actually know how I’m going to be with the hunger because my body is used to regular meals.

“I’ll be looking at that kangaroo bum like, ‘Come to me!’.”

Earlier this week, Kelly admitted this will be the longest time she has ever been away from Jeremy, 40. Last year, the pair competed in Celebrity Race Across the World on BBC One together and she said he was the “driving force” behind their success.

Kelly added: “I will have to do this on my own two feet. It’s the longest we will have been apart, but we are seeing it as a hiatus from married life!”

When can you see Kelly on I’m A Celeb?

I’m A Celebrity…Get Met Out Of Here! starts at 9pm on ITV this Sunday (November 16, 2025). A series of first-look pictures from the launch show sees some of the celebrities sky-diving out helicopters. They always like to thrown them in the deep end on Day 1!

The show will run until 10.35pm on ITV1 and will be available to stream on ITVX.

I’m A Celebrity 2025 starts at 9pm on ITV and ITVX on Sunday November 16, 2025.

