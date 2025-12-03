I’m A Celebrity 2025: Viewers pick sides over Jack Osbourne and Shona McGarty tension over camp cooking

I’m A Celebrity viewers have rallied around Jack Osbourne after a tense moment over camp cooking sparked friction between him and Shona McGarty.

Jack found himself on the receiving end of criticism during last night’s episode as Shona and Tom Read Wilson took charge of dinner. The trouble started when he voiced worries about raw meat sitting out and attracting flies – a comment that some campmates felt was unnecessary interference.

But plenty of fans watching at home felt he had a point, and they were quick to leap to his defence.

He even jumped in to help Shona wrestle with a stubborn bit of corn, chopping it down into manageable pieces.

But in the Bush Telegraph, Shona didn’t hold back, admitting she could have “poked Jack with a stick”. Martin Kemp chimed in too, grumbling that there were simply “too many cooks” hovering around the campfire.

Still, viewers at home were firmly on Jack’s side, praising him for stepping up when dinner started to go awry.

I’m A Celebrity fans have backed Jack Osbourne in his cooking row with Shona McGarty (Credit: ITV)

Jack Osbourne and Shona McGarty cooking tension

Sharing their thoughts on Instagram, one viewer said: “Jack’s main complaint was ‘I don’t want to eat fly (bleep)’. I think that’s fairly valid.”

Another replied: “Right? Common sense, you cover the raw meat.”

And one fan chimed in: “Jack does have a valid point.. who wants flies on food?”

The near-row happened during Tuesday night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity. Shona had won eight stars out of nine in Walk The Plank, which earned the campmates a dinner of kangaroo rump and veg.

As she tried to chop a large sweetcorn, Jack went over and helped. Ruby Wax noted: “Jack steps in.”

He then spotted the raw kangaroo rump left out in the open with a massive blue bottle sat on it.

Flapping his hands over it, Jack told Shona and Tom: “Don’t leave meat like this because there’s flies. Don’t leave it unattended.”

Shona was looking increasingly annoyed. This was only heightened when Ruby made another complaint.

Shona said she wanted to ‘poke Jack with a stick’ (Credit: ITV

Ruby Wax worries ‘they’re ruining the corn’

The comedy icon said: “My fear is about the corn. The corn should not be overdone. Let’s take it off. We shouldn’t over-boil it.”

Looking at a disgruntled Shona, Ruby said: “I can’t make her happy.” Kelly Brook told Shona she could tell the camp to “pipe down” if she wanted. Brandishing her wooden spoon, Shona said to Ruby: “Pipe down.”

In the Bush Telegraph, Ruby went on: “The corn in my book should be left until the meat is finished. But I think they’re ruining the corn by making it early. It shouldn’t be in the water now, it will have no taste.”

Some fans have, however have taken Shona’s side. Even former campmate Melvin Odoom said: “Cooking is the hardest job in camp! Shona had so much patience.”

Ruby Wax also riled Shona with her comments over the corn on the cobs (Credit: ITV)

What time is I’m A Celebrity on tonight?

I’m A Celebrity is back tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX, with Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly returning live from Australia as the campmates head into their final 24 hours.

Jack is up for the next Bushtucker Trial – Dangerous Discoveries – and the early preview doesn’t look promising for him, with sand proving far more troublesome than water ever was.

And as the pressure mounts, another star will be voted out, following quickly after the latest departure, Kelly Brook.

