I’m A Celebrity star Ruby Wax’s husband issues ‘warning’ to Kiosk Kev

I’m A Celebrity star Ruby Wax’s husband Ed appeared on This Morning today to discuss his wife’s time in the jungle so far.

Initially when I’m A Celebrity began fans were divided by some of Ruby’s antics. And even wanted her to be first out!

But over time, she has changed their minds. And now, husband has now weighed in on her relationship with Kev.

Ed wants to have a word with Kiosk Kev

Ruby’s husband on Kev

Appearing on This Morning today, Ed was asked how he feels about the “battle to Ruby’s heart” with Kiosk Kev.

From the very start Ruby has had a very public crush on Kiosk Kev. And anytime she or any campmates get to visit him, she gets all giddy.

So much so that she once joked about “forgetting” her husband. And now Ed’s reaction to the whole situation has been revealed.

Ed explained: “Well, given the opportunity, I would go and have a word with Kiosk Kev about all of this. But the fact that he doesn’t actually say anything would make it all rather pointless.”

Ruby is still 'performing' on I'm A Celebrity

Ruby is ‘still performing’ on the show

However, despite doing really well, Ed still feels that Ruby could be performing – which is something she always does.

Ed told Ben and Cat: “What you are seeing now is closer to the real Ruby. Interestingly in that environment, more so than her other television programmes.

“This is quite close to what she is actually like. Not quite. But it is interesting to watch.”

When Ben asked what they are missing, Ed admitted she always performs.

He explained: “She has an instinct to perform. Even in the jungle, I can sometimes see that she is performing. Particularly with the tannoy.”

Ed is 'proud' of Ruby

Ed on his ‘concerns’ about Ruby doing I’m A Celebrity

When Ben asked Ed if he had any concerns about Ruby I’m A Celebrity, he admitted that he did.

Ed said: “We did talk about it quite a lot. But one of the things about both of us is that we can’t imagine something until we are sitting in it. We had no real idea on how she would be able to cope, particularly with the hardships of the jungle.

“I was worried that if it became too much for her then she wouldn’t be able to do what she does best. But as it turns out, I think she is doing really well. And she seems to be coping really well. I am very proud of her.”

