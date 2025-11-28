I’m A Celebrity fans took to social media to slam jungle star Jack Osbourne last night (Thursday, November 27).

The reality star’s behaviour during in the jungle and in challenges has seemingly rubbed some viewers up the wrong way!

Jack took a pop at his fellow celebs (Credit: ITV)

Jack Osbourne takes a swipe on I’m A Celebrity

Last night saw Jack seemingly take a swipe at his co-stars while in the Bush Telegraph.

The camp has been split into two at the moment, with campmates going up against each other in challenges.

Angry Ginge and Jack are in the Win City camp.

“It’s very quiet around here,” Jack said of camp during an appearance in the Bush Telegraph.

“It’s really nice just to have a quiet camp, and nice to just be mellow with everyone. And actually, I think Ginge really needed this because he’s been getting pretty burnt out on drama camp,” he then said.

Fans interpreted this as Jack taking a swipe at his fellow campmates – and they weren’t happy.

Jack made a dig at his campmates (Credit: ITV)

Jack slammed by viewers

Jack’s behaviour when his team lost one of the challenges also rubbed viewers up the wrong way last night. The star seemed to be very cross, and was seen swearing under his breath.

Many took to social media to criticise the father-of-four, with some accusing him of having an “ego”.

“Jack’s massive ego while he tries to act humble is translucent,” one viewer tweeted.

“There had to be one winner and one loser, why is Jack acting like it’s the end of the world,” another said.

“Can we get Jack out first, please? All he does is bang on about his dad being Ozzy Osbourne and moans at the campmates,” a third wrote.

“I understand Jack’s grief and I am fully aware that he’s been through a lot, but to complain that you’re having rice and beans for one night over the other camp when they ate bad and you had 5 star dining with venison and then cheese and crackers is taking the [bleep],” another wrote.

“We need to start putting Jack up for all the challenges if he’s so desperate for the food, let him have the responsibility and shove a funny person in every 3 days,” a fifth said.

The turn on Jack from viewers is surprising, considering he was one of the early favourites to win the show! With Jack now up for elimination, will the public get rid of him?

We find out tonight if he goes, or stays for another few days!

Read more: I’m A Celebrity viewers ‘feel sorry’ for Martin Kemp amid treatment in Doomsville

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Friday, November 28) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.