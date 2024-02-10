After stepping back from work amid his cancer battle, The Hairy Bikers fans will be excited to have Dave Myers back on TV this weekend for a replay of his Go West series with Si King.

It’s been an incredibly challenging couple of years for the 66-year-old chef following his cancer diagnosis in 2022. However, fans were delighted to see him back on their screens (and on his bike) with a Hairy Bikers Christmas special at the end of last year. This week, his new series, Go West, kicked off, with Dave sharing new details of his treatment and revealing an anorexia diagnosis.

Here’s a timeline of the journey he has been on…

Dave Myers shares cancer diagnosis

Dave broke the news of his cancer diagnosis back in May 2022.

I’ve got to have some chemo.

Speaking on the podcast he hosts with partner-in-crime Si King, he said: “I’ve got to come clean now, I haven’t been too well recently and basically, I’ve got to have some chemo.”

He reassured fans that “the prognosis is okay”, but that understandably he would need to take some time off during his treatment.

“This year is going to be a bit quiet for me.” He said: “I’m not going to be filming, some of the festivals I’m not going to be able to go to, some may be okay but this year’s a bit of a write-off for us.”

He also warned fans that the treatment might leave him “a baldy biker for a while”, before adding jokily: “I look alright bald actually.”

Dave has not specified what type of cancer he is battling. More recently, he explained the reason behind this decision.

“Because everybody then goes Googling, everybody becomes an amateur doctor.” He told The Guardian, adding: “A huge inconvenience is the best way to describe it.”

Instagram updates

Despite stepping away from work commitments, and battling unpleasant treatment, it seemed nothing could keep Dave out of the kitchen.

He continued to stay in touch with his adoring fans via The Hairy Bikers’ Instagram, with snaps and cooking videos.

Treatment ‘working’

Later on in the summer, The Hairy Bikers made an appearance on Kate Thornton’s podcast where Dave shared the great news that his treatment was “working”.

However, he also opened up about some of the very unpleasant side effects of his chemotherapy. He shared that he had lost his eyelashes, making his eyes incredibly sore and that treatment had wreaked havoc on his sense of smell and tastebuds.

He also confessed to really missing his signature beard, which he also lost due to chemo.

Dave ultimately vowed: “When I get through this, I’ll never whinge again about anything.”

Return to television

Over six months on from going public with his diagnosis, Dave made an emotional return to television in December 2022 for a festive episode of Saturday Kitchen.

Reflecting on his time away, he said: “It’s been a rough year…I can’t pretend otherwise.” He then went on to make the heartbreaking admission that “there were some times where I thought I wouldn’t be here for Christmas”.

Following this, Dave also gave an interview on BBC Breakfast. Fans were delighted to see him looking better, with his hair and beard beginning to grow back and the news that his treatment was sending “the numbers in the right direction”.

Back to work

In March last year, Dave revealed he was making plans to start working again.

He told podcast listeners that he would begin filming a new Hairy Bikers series in May, and also had festival appearances lined up for the summer.

“At the minute life is pretty damn sweet. Now the tears are tears of joy rather than anguish.” He gushed, describing his health situation at the time as “stable”.

Dave Myers cancer update

In the latest Dave Myers health news, fans were thrilled to be treated to a Hairy Bikers Christmas special over the festive period, in which the duo cooked food with the NHS staff who have been helping to care for Dave.

“It’s a Christmas I never thought I’d be here to enjoy and thanks to these people I am, which I’m heartily grateful for.” Dave emotionally remarked: “It’s not closure as I’m still having treatment but it’s a bloody good milestone.”

The show, which aired in late December, left fans in tears as Dave offered an unseen glimpse at his hospital treatment.

