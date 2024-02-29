Inside Hairy Bikers stars Dave Myers and Si King’s beloved friendship – from first meeting to nursing through cancer battle

The death of Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers was announced today (February 29) – and for best mate Si King he’s been left heartbroken over the news.

The two TV favourites shot to fame as The Hairy Bikers back in the 2000s. Since then, they’ve amassed a loyal legion of fans thanks to a slew of TV shows and cookbooks.

Si announced Dave’s death on social media earlier today and said he “will miss him every day”. He was also by his best friend’s side as he passed away.

But when did Dave Myers and Si King strike up a friendship? And how did Si react to hearing Dave’s heartbreaking cancer news? Keep reading to find out.

Dave Myers news: Where did Hairy Bikers meet?

Dave and Si were best pals for more than 30 years. And while they eventually went on to become hugely successful TV stars, the pair had different roles back in the day.

Still working in TV, Si had a job in production while Dave worked in hair and make-up. And it wasn’t until 1995 that they first met while on location for a Catherine Cookson TV adaptation.

Pretty quickly we discovered that we both loved eating, drinking and motorcycling.

Si told The Independent: “At lunch, most of the crew were ordering salads and mineral water at the local pub, while I was having a curry and two pints of lager. When Dave came in he took one look at my lunch and went: ‘I’ll have what he’s having!’ Pretty quickly we discovered that we both loved eating, drinking and motorcycling.”

Dave Myers and Si King ‘like brothers’

It’s fair to say fans could see just how much love Dave and Si had for one another. In an interview about their friendship, Si told The Guardian: “We are like a cog and a wheel.” The pair also confessed that they always make sure to stand in the same formation, similar to fellow TV duo Ant and Dec.

Dave revealed that he always stood on Si’s left – and has done so since their first TV show 20 years ago. “It’s got to the point where it feels uncomfortable the other way round,” Si confessed. He added: “We’re brothers to each other, really. It transcends friendship.”

Hairy Bikers star Si King ‘very distressed’ over Dave cancer news

Dave was diagnosed with cancer in 2022 aged 64. At the time, he told fans that didn’t want to “hide under a rock”, but would be away from work.

Speaking to The Times, Si spoke out about how “distressed” he was to hear about his friend’s cancer news. The TV chef was driving at the time and “had to pull over”.

He added: “When you see somebody you love so much in so much distress, it’s very hard to know what to do. My character and personality is naturally, I just want to fix it. I just want to fix it. I get very distressed when I can’t.”

Nursing Dave amid cancer battle

Back in November, Dave appeared on BBC Breakfast. The chef recalled a touching moment that saw Si nurse him through his cancer treatment. He said: “There was one day when I was poorly and he came round to our house and made me mince and dumplings, but he does it properly.

“You know, when the bottom of the dumplings are just soft, the top of the dumplings are crusty, and I really… I remember that with mashed potato. That was lovely. There was a freezer full and that was great.”

Friends till the last, Si was with Dave as he peacefully slipped away earlier this week.

