Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers’ last act of kindness before his death

The Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers has died at the age of 66 and tributes have been pouring in from fans and celebrities today.

Dave, whose friend Si King announced his death on Thursday, always knew how to keep smiles on fans’ faces – from charismatic commentary to delicious recipes and his kindness didn’t end there.

In fact, Dave – who was diagnosed with cancer in 2022 – made a heartfelt act of kindness to help others. It came just weeks before his death.

Dave died on February 28 (Credit: BBC)

Dave Myers death

Shared to The Hairy Bikers’ official Instagram page, Dave and co-star Si announced they were working on a project to support a very popular charity. Alongside a snap of them both grinning whilst posing in themed aprons, they wrote: “We are thrilled to be taking part in this year’s #RedNoseDay campaign wearing these amazing aprons.

“This, together with the whole homeware collection featuring iconic @aardmananimations characters, is available in store at @homesense_ukand @tkmaxxuk and online at @tkmaxxuk.”

In addition, they said: “Every item purchased includes a donation to @comicrelief to help tackle some of the urgent problems facing children and young people in the UK and around the world, including poverty, conflict and climate change.”

Fans of the stars flocked to the comments to share their praise. One wrote: “Lovely aprons, a worthy cause.”

Meanwhile, another gushed at the time: “You both look great.”

Dave Myers battled cancer for two years (Credit: Loose Women via Youtube / ITV)

Si King’s tribute to Hairy Bikers co-star Dave Myers

Earlier today (February 29), Si announced on social media: “I’m afraid I bear some sad news. Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years.

All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing.

“Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave’s wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home.

Hi everyone, I’m afraid I bear some sad news. Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years. Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave’s wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home. All… pic.twitter.com/VwoZkm8TJI — Hairy Bikers (@HairyBikers) February 29, 2024

“All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own.”

Dave and Si are known as The Hairy Bikers (Credit: Loose Women via Youtube / ITV)

Meanwhile, he added: “Personally, I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment. My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can’t follow.

“I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime. I wish you God’s speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya.”

