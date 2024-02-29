Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers, whose death was announced today, February 29, chose not to divulge the type of cancer he had been battling since diagnosis in 2022.

At the time of his diagnosis, Dave Myers said he was having treatment and joked that he would be a “baldy biker” while he was going through it.

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers has sadly died aged 66 (Credit: ITV)

Dave Myers explained why he kept cancer type secret

And in an interview a few weeks later he shared why he was keeping the type to himself, saying if he spoke about it everyone would be looking it up online and that he didn’t want to be “judged”.

He told The Guardian he preferred not to say “because everybody then goes Googling, everybody becomes an amateur doctor”.

“And I don’t want to be judged – yet,” he added.

Dave underwent chemotherapy (Credit: BBC)

When did Dave tell fans he had cancer?

The TV star revealed his cancer diagnosis in May 2022.

He opened up to his fellow Hairy Biker Si King on the Agony Uncles podcast, saying: “I haven’t been too well recently and basically, I’ve got to have some chemo, you know all this anyway.

“So this year is going to be a bit quiet for me, I’m not going to be filming, some of the festivals I am not going to be able to go to, some may be okay but this year’s a bit of a write off for us.”

Hi everyone, I’m afraid I bear some sad news. Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years. Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave’s wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home. All… pic.twitter.com/WW969yRTWH — Hairy Bikers (@HairyBikers) February 29, 2024

Hairy Biker Dave Myers’ death

Heartbreakingly, on February 29, Si announced Dave’s death alongside a devastating tribute. He wrote: “Hi everyone, I’m afraid I bear some sad news. Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years. Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave’s wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home.

“All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own. Personally, I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment. My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can’t follow. I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime.”

He added: “I wish you god’s speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya. I know Dave and his family would want me to thank all of you who sent messages of support in recent times. It meant the world to him, his family and all The Hairy Bikers team. I am sending you all much love and gratitude for those simple acts of kindness, generosity and spirit.

“We are eternally grateful for them. May I ask you all for one further kindness and allow Lili, his wife, his family, close friends and I some time and some peace to process our huge loss. I am sure I will see you all soon. Love Si.”

