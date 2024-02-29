Dave Myers’ final live TV appearance with friend Si King months before his death

The death of Dave Myers was announced today (Thursday, February 29), leaving fans of the Hairy Bikers star devastated.

Dave was 66 when he died following his battle with cancer.

Just months before his death, the late star made a final appearance on live TV with his friend Si King on a very familiar show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hairy Bikers (@hairybikers)

Dave Myers death

Today, Si King announced Dave’s death on Instagram. He shared some smiley pictures of Dave, along with a lengthy, heartbreaking caption.

“I’m afraid I bear some sad news. Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years,” Si wrote.

“Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave’s wife, his family, close friend David, and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home.”

“All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own. Personally, I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment. My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can’t follow,” he then said.

“I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime. I wish you God’s speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya.”

Si and Dave appeared on BBC Breakfast in November 2023 (Credit: BBC)

Dave Myers death: Hairy Bikers star’s final live TV appearance

Back in November 2023, Dave made one of his final live TV appearances alongside best pal Si.

The star appeared on BBC Breakfast to promote their new book. During the interview, they spoke about their friendship and how it began way before they hopped on their bikes and cooking together.

They revealed that their friendship began in a pub in Newcastle with a curry when they were working on a drama together.

Dave then joked that Si had sold him a “really bad motorbike”.

“I’m doing alright thank you,” Dave said when he was asked about his cancer. He explained he was still having treatment but was “stable”.

“It’s all pretty good, I’m really enjoying life at the moment,” he confessed.

Dave appeared on This Morning in October (Credit: ITV)

Dave and Si on This Morning

A few weeks earlier, The Hairy Bikers had appeared on This Morning to cook their Smoky Chilli Beef ‘Crumble’, which appeared in their book.

The duo were on the show to promote their book, Ultimate Comfort Food, which consisted of dishes that they found comforting.

During the appearance, Dave admitted that his comfort food was a shepherd’s pie.

Dave also spoke of how his mother used to make him some floury “northern baps” when he was younger.

“I can still smell them,” he reminisced. “I’d be in the backyard while the baking is going on, and she’d be saying ‘You’ll get tummy ache if you eat them, you know’ and I thought ‘I won’t just pass it on!'”

Tributes have poured in for Dave (Credit: ITV)

Hairy Bikers Go West episodes

This week, an episode of Dave and Si’s hit BBC show Hairy Bikers Go West also aired. It was filmed last year.

In the episode, they explored Merseyside and the Wirral – a place that held childhood memories for them both.

Tributes to Dave Myers

Following his death, tributes have poured in from celebrities for Dave. Taking to Instagram, James Martin posted a snap of a smiling Dave on his Instagram. “I am lost for words, a very special man…,” he wrote.

Paul Hollywood also paid tribute.

“Gutted Si, this is terrible news! Love to all mate xx,” he commented on Si’s tribute to his best pal.

Dave’s Strictly pro dance partner, Karen Hauer also paid tribute. Dave and Karen danced together in the 2013 series of the show.

“Heartbroken,” she wrote.

Read more: Dave Myers’ heartbreaking final Instagram post with best friend Si King before his death at 66

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.