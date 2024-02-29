Dave Myers’ heartbreaking final Instagram post with best friend Si King before his death at 66

The death of Dave Myers was announced today, leaving fans devastated. His best friend and fellow Hairy Biker, Si King, shared a heart-wrenching tribute on Instagram.

Dave was diagnosed with cancer in 2022. Just this week, a photo of himself and Si was shared to their joint Instagram page alongside a touching message.

The throwback photo saw Dave and Si looking adoringly at each other while basking in the sunshine. Meanwhile, Si smiled and leaned against Dave, while Dave smiled back. The pair sported matching sunglasses.

The post shared details of their next ‘adventure’ on their Go West show. The caption read: “For their next adventure out West, the Bikers are exploring Merseyside and The Wirral, a place that holds a lot of childhood memories for both Dave and Si.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hairy Bikers (@hairybikers)

Dave Myers death

The post continued: “It’s also an area world-renowned for its unbeatable musical heritage and cultural identity. And the boys quickly learn it has a food scene to match. Tune in to this week’s episode on @bbctwo at 7pm! You don’t want to miss out on it!”

Just days later, Si posted the heartbreaking news of Dave’s death.

Shared to the Hairy Bikers’ social media pages, Si included a heartfelt tribute to his best friend.

Alongside a smiling photo of Dave, a snap of Dave embracing his wife Lili, and Si and Dave together, he wrote: “Hi everyone, I’m afraid I bear some sad news. Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years.

Si and Dave are known as the chef duo The Hairy Bikers (Credit: This Morning via Youtube / ITV)

“Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave’s wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home. All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own.”

Personally, I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment.

Si King’s tribute to Dave

Meanwhile, Si went on to state: “Personally, I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment. My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can’t follow. I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime. I wish you god’s speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya.

“I know Dave and his family would want me to thank all of you who sent messages of support in recent times. It meant the world to him, his family and all The Hairy Bikers team. I am sending you all much love and gratitude for those simple acts of kindness, generosity and spirit. We are eternally grateful for them.”

In addition, he wrote: “May I ask you all for one further kindness and allow Lili, his wife, his family, close friends and I some time and some peace to process our huge loss.

“I am sure I will see you all soon. Love Si x.”

Dave revealed his cancer diagnosis in 2022 (Credit: ITV)

Read more: James Martin and Paul Hollywood lead tributes to Dave Myers following his death at 66

JOIN ED!’S ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Leave us your condolences following the death of Dave Myers on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.