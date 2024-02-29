James Martin and Paul Hollywood lead tributes to Dave Myers following his death at 66

The death of Dave Myers following a battle with cancer was announced today (Thursday, February 29).

Now James Martin and other celeb chefs have paid tribute to Hairy Bikers’ star Dave, who was battling the disease for close to two years.

Dave Myers death following cancer battle

Earlier this morning, it was announced that Dave had passed away.

The news was shared on the Hairy Bikers‘ social media accounts. Pictures of Dave smiling, Dave hugging wife Lil, and Dave with best pal Si King, were shared.

“I’m afraid I bear some sad news. Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years,” Si King wrote.

“Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave’s wife, his family, close friend David, and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home,” he then continued.

“All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own. Personally, I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment. My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can’t follow.

“I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime. I wish you God’s speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya,” he then said.

Tributes for Dave Myers following his death after cancer battle

Following the sad news, celebrities have paid tribute to Dave.

Amongst those paying tribute is celebrity chef James Martin.

In a post for his 739k Instagram followers to see, James shared a snap of a smiling Dave. “I am lost for words, a very special man…,” he captioned the heartbreaking tribute.

Bake Off star Paul Hollywood paid tribute too. Taking to the comment section of the Hairy Biker’s post, he wrote: “Gutted Si, this is terrible news! Love to all mate xx.”

BBC Food also commented on the post, writing: “Sending love from the BBC Food family. A wonderful man and a very talented chef. RIP Dave.”

Bake Off winner Candice Brown wrote: “So sorry Si. Thinking of you all”.

Great British Menu star Andi Oliver said: “Oh Si! I’m so so sad to hear this sad news. My heart goes out to you all.”

More tributes for Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers

Food critic and Saturday Kitchen regular Olly Smith also paid tribute to the late star.

“I will always love Dave, impeccably quick, delightfully creative, and warm as toast. Sending my best to Si and the Hairy Bikers family, his nearest and dearest, and all his fans,” he wrote.

Bake Off star Crystelle Pereria was another TV cooking star to pay tribute. “This is so incredibly sad – so many of us have grown up watching him on our screens with his infectious energy and incredible talent. What a legacy Dave has left behind. Thinking and praying for his family. May his soul rest in peace,” she wrote.

Young Masterchef judge Poppy O’Toole added: “This is heartbreaking. Sending all the love to Dave’s family and friends.”

Amongst those paying tribute was Dave’s Strictly pro dance partner, Karen Hauer. Dave and Karen danced together in the 2013 series of the show.

“Heartbroken,” she wrote on Si’s tribute to Dave. Anna Williamson also paid lengthy tribute to Dave, branding him “one of the kindest, most enthusiastic, generous people”. She explained that he and Lil had taken her under their wing when her father-in-law died.

“In the world of ‘celeb’ you never know if anybody is going to be as nice as you hoped their persona suggests… In Dave‘s case he was everything and more, and we took great pride (and amusement) in playing opposite each other as father & daughter in Cinderella & the tomfoolery that ensued on & off stage. And ever since he’s been ‘Daddy Dave’ and me ‘darling daughter’,” she said.

The official Strictly account also paid tribute to Dave today.

Posting a picture of Dave to their socials, they wrote: “The Strictly Come Dancing family are incredibly sad to learn of this news.

“Dave was a true gentleman and embraced the full Strictly experience with his trademark good humour, enthusiasm, and kind nature,” they then continued.

“We are sending our love and thoughts to Dave Myers’ friends and family at this difficult time.”

