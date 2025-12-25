The most controversial daytime TV moments of 2025: Rylan’s migrant comments; GMB host ‘fat-shamed’ by co-star; Eamonn Holmes falling off chair

It’s fair to say it’s been a dramatic year in the world of daytime TV.

From on-air tumbles and ‘fat-shaming’ to comments that landed hundreds of Ofcom complaints, there have been plenty of jaw-dropping moments playing out on screens.

Here, ED! is taking a look back at the most controversial daytime TV moments of the past 12 months…

He ruffled some feathers this year (Credit: ITV)

Daytime TV’s most controversial moments – Rylan’s immigration rant

In August, Rylan Clark came under fire for comments he made about the small boats crisis during a stint hosting This Morning. “There are apparently one million people in this country who don’t have a legitimate right to be here,” star Camilla Tominey said.

Rylan said: “And that’s a major worry. Taking politics out of it – this country is built on immigration. Legal immigration. A lot of the doctors and nurses who saved my mum’s life have come over here from other countries. They’re in our tax system, they’re helping our country thrive.

“I find it absolutely insane that all these people are, one, risking their lives to come across the Channel. And, two, when they get here, it does seem like: ‘Welcome. Come on in.’ This is the narrative we are being fed. ‘Here’s the hotel, here’s the phones, here’s the iPads, here’s the NHS in the reception of your hotel, here’s three meals a day, here’s a games room in the hotel. Have a lovely time, welcome.”

The star came under heavy fire from viewers, some of whom branded his remarks “appalling”. It was later reported that the show had been hit with 576 Ofcom complaints following Rylan’s remarks.

The presenter returned to daytime TV (Credit: ITV)

Piers Morgan returning to GMB

In March, Piers Morgan returned to the GMB for the first time since he theatrically walked off the set and out of the door following a spat with weatherman Alex Beresford about Meghan Markle.

The ex-newspaper editor piped up on the show: “Hang on! Are we just going to ignore the fact that I haven’t been here for 1,453 days?”

While plenty of social media users reacted to Piers’ appearance by expressing their glee on X.com, not everyone was glad to see him again. “Ugh! I thought we’d seen the back of him,” complained one of many.

Eamonn fell from his chair (Credit: GB News)

Eamonn falls off his chair on daytime TV

In May, GB News viewers were left shocked when Eamonn Holmes took a tumble live on air. The star, 65, fell out of his chair at 6.15am, leading to his GB News breakfast show being briefly taken off air.

The moment happened when Eamonn – who has been plagued by health issues – was off-camera. As a GB News guest was speaking, a crash was heard off-screen. “Oh my gosh!” Eamonn’s co-host, Ellie Costello could be heard saying.

“[I’m] Okay. Forget it. [I’m] fine, fine, fine. Just carry on, carry on,” Eamonn was heard replying. The guest attempted to continue, however, the show was swiftly taken off air as adverts began playing.

After an extended break of six minutes, Eamonn returned to screens. “I’m still alive. They’re very wonky wheels on chairs we’ve got here, as a matter of fact we don’t really like the chairs here,” he said.

“It was a shock for me because I had a fall two weeks ago in my bathroom that hospitalised me and that hit me right in the back. And that hit me again right in the back. Really really sore, really sore.”

Ed left viewers fuming over his behaviour towards Charlotte Hawkins (Credit: ITV)

Ed Balls ‘fat-shaming’ Charlotte on GMB

In July, Good Morning Britain fans were left furious when Ed Balls appeared to ‘fat-shame’ co-host Charlotte Hawkins live on air.

The pair were treated to an old video of her earlier TV appearances from a fashion segment on This Morning. Charlotte was laughing at the clip, exclaiming: “There’s a reason people don’t see that!”

Ed then asked the viewers: “Has Charlotte aged well or badly?”

But then he gave his own opinion, with shocking comments. He told her: “I think you have aged beautifully. You almost look younger now than then. Back then, you were a bit more podgy.” Charlotte initially looked shocked at the comments, but tried to laugh it off.

However, Melvin Odoom – who was presenting the showbiz news – wasn’t impressed, warning Ed to “move on” from that conversation. Charlotte then turned to look at Ed with her hand on her hip, shocked at what he had said.

Viewers were equally disgruntled. One commented: “Did Ed seriously just call Charlotte ‘podgy’?? I am surprised she didn’t hit him. She is perfect in every way.”

Vanessa’s show landed hundreds of Ofcom complaints (Credit: Channel 5)

Karen Millen’s breastfeeding comments

In June, designer Karen Millen ruffled plenty of feathers during an appearance on Vanessa Feltz’s new chat show on Channel 5.

At the time, Vanessa and her guests discussed the merits of breastfeeding, and when a woman should stop. Airing her views, Karen shared: “There’s no benefit, is there, for a child to be breastfed beyond six months really. I think it’s quite a selfish thing on the mother’s part.”

She then added: “I just think that’s not good emotionally for that child. I mean, what does that child do later in life? The attachment – like you say it becomes an addiction and an addiction for that child too because they only know the boob. It’s just not normal, is it? I’m sorry, I find it very weird.”

Following the show, an apology aired. Karen insisted in her address that she’d been asked about a three-year-old child being breastfed. TV watchdog Ofcom later confirmed that the show had landed a whopping 1,886 complaints.

She’s reportedly had a dramatic year (Credit: BBC)

Naga’s BBC scandal

Back in April, reports suggested there was a ‘toxic atmosphere’ behind the scenes at BBC Breakfast. And in June, star Naga Munchetty was reportedly reprimanded by bosses for two incidents over the course of three years.

The 50-year-old presenter was allegedly accused of “bullying” a junior staff member and reportedly making an off-air sex jibe while presenting on BBC Radio 5 Live.

In August, Naga was placed under review and in November, bosses reportedly escalated it to a full investigation.

The show was flooded with complaints (Credit: ITV)

GMB Ofcom complaints WWII veteran

In November, Good Morning Britain was flooded with a ton of Ofcom complaints about an interview on the show with WWII veteran Alec Penstone.

When asked what Remembrance Sunday means to him, he replied: “My message is, I can see in my mind’s eye the rows and rows of white stones of all the hundreds of my friends and everybody else that gave their lives for what? The country of today. No, I’m sorry, the sacrifice wasn’t worth the result that it is now.”

Co-host Adil Ray then probed: “What do you mean by that, though?” Alec continued: “What we fought for, and what we fought for, was our freedom. We find that even now it’s downright worse than when I fought for it.”

Following the interview, Ofcom received 452 complaints, with a spokesperson confirming the majority related to “the presenters’ handling of an interview of WW2 veteran Alec Penstone”.

Lorraine’s show has been cut (Credit: ITV)

ITV daytime cuts

In May, though, in the biggest daytime TV shake-up yet, ITV announced a huge change to its schedules. The biggest of which sees Lorraine Kelly’s breakfast show sensationally cut to just a 30-minute broadcast.

It will also only run seasonally – for 30 weeks of the year. Loose Women will also run on a seasonal basis, for 30 weeks of the year. The ladies’ live studio audience and warm-up man are also no more.

However, Good Morning Britain has been extended by 30 minutes to run from 6am to 9.30am daily. Although it’ll be produced by ITN.

A statement explained that the savings from the cost-cutting would be used to “fund additional investment in dramas like Mr Bates vs The Post Office and in coverage of the biggest sporting events”.

Redundancies are expected, and reports suggest Lorraine Kelly will see out her current contract before walking away from the show.

