Piers Morgan was back in the GMB studio today (March 3) for the first time since he stormed off the show four years ago.

The former co-host, 59, returned to the ITV breakfast programme to share his insights on US President Donald Trump following last week’s White House debacle with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

But while Piers was eager to share details about occasions when he has interacted with Trump, his GMB comeback began with a cringeworthy exchange with former colleague Susanna Reid.

Piers Morgan returns to GMB today

After he was introduced by Ed Balls, Piers made a fuss about how he hadn’t been on the series since he theatrically walked off the set and out of the door following a spat about Meghan Markle.

The ex newspaper editor piped up: “Hang on! Are we just going to ignore the fact that I haven’t been here for 1,453 days?”

Susanna replied in the negative, before Piers lamented: “Am I not even going to get a hug?”

Edging across the sofa, Piers poised for an embrace. But Susanna didn’t seem keen, telling him: “No I don’t want a hug.”

Ultimately she relented, with an awkward and brief clutch of forearms. She then revealed that she’s “not a hugger”, while Ed said he’d have one.

But away from that mortifying moment, viewers didn’t seem all that convinced about having Piers back on.

How GMB viewers reacted to Piers

While plenty of social media users reacted to Piers’ appearance by expressing their glee on X.com, not everyone was glad to see him again.

“Piers still loves himself and loves telling us so,” one posted.

How rude is Susanna with Piers.

Another, referring to Alex Beresford, teased: “Morgan would only come in if the weatherman wasn’t in.”

But even some of Piers’ supporters weren’t won over.

“He shouldn’t have gone back on there after the way they treated him,” one insisted.

Someone else targeted Susanna for comment, typing: “How rude is Susanna with Piers. She’s such a bitter old woman. Becoming very dislikable.”

While another added: “Bring him back he’s the only reason I used to watch. GMB has now turned into The Muppet Show, like watching paint dry.”

