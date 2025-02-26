GMB viewers have been left repulsed after President Donald Trump shared an AI video purporting to reveal ‘what’s next’ for Gaza.

Around 48,000 Palestinians, most of them civilians, have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched a war in response to the October 2023 Hamas-led attack during which 1,200 Israelis were killed.

The first stage of a ceasefire deal is due to expire at the start of March. However, negotiations for the second stage of the ceasefire to end the war are yet to begin.

Amid the crisis, the US President has suggested Palestinians should make way for a US-owned ‘Riviera of the Middle East’.

And now President Trump has shared an AI video featuring his likeness, as well as those of Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, and billionaire Elon Musk.

Donald Trump appears to have revealed what he has planned for Gaza (Credit: YouTube)

Trump Gaza AI video latest news

Clips from that video aired on GMB today (Wednesday, February 26) – and many of those watching at home were left appalled.

Host Richard Madeley described the video – which included sight of a towering golden Trump statue in a holiday resort, as well as casinos in an AI, redeveloped, imagining of Gaza – as “frankly weird”.

Pundit Andrew Pierce stated: “Jaw-dropping.”

As Prime Minister Keir Starmer heads to Washington to meet Donald Trump the President has posted a frankly bizarre ‘what’s next’ for Gaza AI video on his Truth Social platform. pic.twitter.com/rCDhQJDNNH — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 26, 2025

Fellow pundit Kevin Maguire fumed: “Trump shouldn’t be in the White House, he should be in an asylum.”

“There is devastation and death in Gaza,” Susanna Reid remarked.

And Kevin went on: “[Trump] wants to forcibly evict two million people… and there are still hostages in Gaza, and he’s looking at it like property.”

Susanna Reid commented on the ‘devastation and death’ in Gaza (Credit: ITV)

How GMB viewers reacted

On X, viewers expressed their disbelief and horror at what was represented in the AI clip.

“Disgusting. It’s not his land,” one posted furiously. “Grotesque,” added another.

A third wrote: “Saw this on the show and my mouth dropped. Unbelievable of him.”

“Trump has lost the plot,” someone else claimed. “He should not be in the White House. Awful video, absolutely awful.”

A fifth reflected: “‘Bizarre’ putting it very mildly. Insensitive, cruel… This has got to be called out by leaders around the world, I mean, come on!”

But someone else countered: “Nothing bizarre about it if you’ve been listening to Trump whenever he has talked about Gaza over the months.”

And another added: “People saying he must have been hacked, just give your head a wobble. He’s been posting derogatory, disgusting and insulting tweets throughout his sorry existence.”

An unimpressed Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid react (Credit: GMB on X.com)

Other accounts seemed to minimise what they’d seen, however.

“Just a video showing how he wants to improve Gaza,” one anonymous account claimed.

“Looks fantastic,” wrote another.

“Welcome to the New Gaza. Get over it,” scoffed a third.

While someone else claimed: “Video been around for weeks. Trump just poking fun at himself now he has seen. Ridiculous meltdown from you both.”

