GMB host Richard Madeley branded ‘brave’ as he hosts awkward shoplifting segment

GMB viewers poked fun at Richard Madeley during today’s show as the 68 year old hosted an awkward segment during today’s show.

Viewers flocked to Twitter to mock the presenter, with some even branding him “brave” for fronting the debate…

Richard and Kate hosted a debate on shoplifting (Credit: ITV)

Richard Madeley hosts a shoplifting segment on GMB today

Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain saw Richard Madeley and his co-host, Kate Garraway, host a segment on shoplifting.

Kicking off the segment, Richard asked: “What are we going to do about this burgeoning retail crime in this country?”

“I’m not talking about the huge rise in the numbers of shoplifting, I’m talking about people being assaulted in shops, people being threatened. People being terrorised sometimes,” he then continued.

Richard, Kate and their guests then went on to discuss how shop owners aren’t even allowed to share images of the shoplifters due to data protection laws.

“That’s the end of the wanted poster then!” Richard quipped.

It was then discussed how a “lack of respect” for authority, and belief that the police wouldn’t be too bothered by shoplifting has given the “green light” for people to commit more crimes in shops.

Richard was arrested for shoplifting in the 1990s (Credit: ITV)

Richard Madeley’s shoplifting incident

However, some fans were more interested in the irony of the segment.

Back in 1994, Richard was arrested for shoplifting. He was pulled up after failing to pay for goods, including a bottle of champagne, from a local Tesco.

The star even appeared in court over the incident. However, he was cleared of all charges after he claimed he’d suffered from a freak lapse in his memory.

Richard addressed the incident during a discussion on shoplifting during an edition of GMB back in November.

“I know from my own experience back in 1990 it’s very easy to forget to pay for stuff,” he said.

He also spoke about the incident during an interview with The Guardian in 2008.

“I was just not concentrating. I put the food through the till, I forgot to take the champagne out,” he said.

Richard then continued, saying: “I can handle anything, I can juggle eight balls in the air, and actually I came a horrible cropper. I can joke about it now.”

Richard was mocked by fans (Credit: ITV)

Viewers mock Richard

Viewers of the show were quick to bring up Richard’s ‘shoplifting’ past and took to Twitter to poke fun at the star.

“Richard Madeley doing a piece on shoplifting. Brave,” one viewer quipped.

“Nothing funnier in the mornings than Richard Madeley clutching his pearls about shoplifting on #GMB,” another tweeted.

“Richard Madeley co-presenting a section on shoplifting,” a third wrote, sharing a gif of a man smirking.

“Ironic eh!” another said.

“He has absolutely no self-awareness,” a fifth fumed.

However, some fans were quick to defend Richard. “May I remind you all, Richard Madeley was acquitted of any charges of theft, Don’t let your hatred blind you,” one viewer tweeted.

“He was cleared,” another said.

