Good Morning Britain viewers seething as Ed Balls ‘fat-shames’ Charlotte Hawkins

Good Morning Britain viewers have been left furious as Ed Balls appeared to ‘fat-shame’ co-host Charlotte Hawkins live on air.

On today’s episode of the morning show (July 29), host Ed Balls left viewers shocked with comments he made about Charlotte Hawkins.

It wasn’t just the viewers who were left shocked as other presenters stepped in to move the conversation on.

Ed Balls in shocking comment to Charlotte Hawkins

As Melvin Odoom wrapped the showbiz section on Good Morning Britain, Ed and Charlotte were treated to an old video of her earlier TV appearances.

The video was taken from a fashion segment on This Morning. Charlotte was laughing at the clip, exclaiming: “There’s a reason people don’t see that!”

Ed then asked the viewers: “Has Charlotte aged well or badly?”

But then he gave his own opinion, with shocking comments. He told her: “I think you have aged beautifully. You almost look younger now than then. Back then, you were a bit more podgy.”

Charlotte initially looked shocked at the comments, but tried to laugh it off.

However, Melvin wasn’t impressed, warning Ed to “move on” from that conversation. Charlotte then turned to look at Ed with her hand on her hip, shocked at what he had said.

Good Morning Britain viewers slam Ed for his comments

Taking to X, viewers expressed how shocked they were to hear what Ed had said on Good Morning Britain.

Has he looked in a mirror recently? He is so rude.

One wrote: “Did Ed seriously just call Charlotte ‘podgy’?? I am surprised she didn’t hit him. She is perfect in every way.”

Another added: “Did Ed really just say Charlotte looked fat when she was younger? Has he looked in a mirror recently? He is so rude.”

“He will be up in front of the producers for that quip,” a third added.

