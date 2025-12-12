Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway distracts viewers as she presents show in sheer top

It was business as usual on Good Morning Britain this morning (December 12) — but viewers were a little distracted by Kate Garraway’s fabulously festive appearance.

Today, Kate, who recently starred in Celebrity Traitors, looked gorgeous with her freshly volumised, shoulder-length hair and a sheer taupe top with long, parachute-style sleeves. She completed the outfit with a glinting golden necklace and a sequined pencil skirt.

However, not all viewers were a fan of the look…

Viewers didn’t know what to make of Kate’s appearance today (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react to Kate Garraway’s appearance

Presenting the show alongside Rob Rinder, viewers took to social media to cruelly as if Kate had “got dressed in the dark”. Others asked if Kate had been styling her voluminous hair with a balloon!

“What’s going on with Kate’s hair?” one viewer asked. Meanwhile, another quipped that it was “day two of Kate brushing her hair with a balloon”.

Fans were less than impressed with her outfit, too. “What is she wearing, FFS?” posted another, while a fourth questioned whether she had “got dressed in the dark”.

Sharing a GIF of the Grinch, another declared: “Whoever at ITV that made Kate wear that God awful top, needs to be on the evil list.”

Some viewers were lapping up Kate’s look today (Credit: ITV)

However, other viewers praised Kate’s appearance. “Kate looked absolutely stunning this morning,” one X post read. “Such a beautiful lady.”

Others were a little more concerned with the content of the show, accusing GMB of rehashing a seasonal flu story, before adding: “Only a lighter note Kate you look absolutely stunning this morning.”

This isn’t the first time Kate has caused a stir with her appearance. Back in October, Kate stunned fans after dressing up as Sandy from Grease — complete with a black, skin-tight outfit.

Kate looked fabulously festive on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

GMB star exits show

Elsewhere, Good Morning Britain star Andrew Pierce revealed that he’s leaving the show. It comes ahead of New Year cuts by the broadcaster that’ll see Lorraine and Loose Women also impacted.

He told his Twitter followers: “Next week is sadly my last on GMB.”

