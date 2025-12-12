Good Morning Britain star Andrew Pierce has confirmed he will be stepping down from the ITV breakfast show.

The 64-year-old journalist is a regular on the programme, often appearing alongside newspaper editor Kevin Maguire. The two often engage in heated debate about the latest Westminster scandal.

However, Andrew has since taken to social media to confirm he is departing from GMB from next week.

Good Morning Britain viewers previously pleaded with the show not to book Andrew Pierce again (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain star Andrew Pierce leaving show

Writing on X (formerly known as Twitter), the broadcaster responded to a news report which suggested he would be appearing on Good Morning Britain less frequently.

“Not a suggestion,” he told his 355,000 followers. “It’s a fact next week is sadly my last on GMB but viewers can tune in to see me presenting on GB News from 9.30am, Monday to Thursday.”

Naturally, fans of Andrew were quick to express their dismay.

“I love watching you and Kevin together,” one wrote. “You both make me laugh.”

A second added: “I don’t know a lot about politics but I always thought the pairing of you and Kevin Maguire was entertaining. Good luck in your next role.”

“I’ll miss you Andrew on GMB,” said a third. “I loved the ‘banter’ between you and Kevin. Good luck on GB News.”

The GMB double act is no more (Credit: ITV)

ITV cuts impacting programmes

Andrew’s exit from the programme after nearly a decade on screen comes after ITV is hit with spending cuts.

The broadcasting giant announced plans to make a staggering £35 million of cost savings to try and balance the books. It came after ITV reported a significant decline in advertising revenue.

In addition to this, ITV will try to save £20 million by postponing certain programmes, and a further £15 million will be pocketed by reducing market spend.

Meanwhile, Lorraine will be reduced to just 30 minutes in the New Year and will also only air for 30 weeks of the year. This means the show will lose more than 100 episodes in 2026, as well as a lot of staff. Loose Women will also run a reduced number of episodes across the year.

