Kate Garraway wows fans in skin-tight outfit: ‘You look absolutely gorgeous’

Kate Garraway had her fans piling the compliments high after she dressed up as “naughty” Sandy from Grease.

The TV presenter, 58, is famous for her stylish and smart outfit choices, when hosting shows such as GMB and Lorraine.

This week, though, Kate decided to switch things up completely as she transformed into Sandy from Grease. And it’s fair to say fans couldn’t get enough of her look….

Kate made jaws drop in her Sandy costume (Credit: InstagramStory)

Kate Garraway shows off ‘naughty’ costume

On Friday (October 10), Kate took to her Instagram and shared a video of her looking sensational in a Sandy costume.

Kate had transformed into the iconic character as part of a charity day at her Smooth Radio office for Global’s Make Some Noise charity, in a bid to raise some money.

Mum-of-two Kate opted to go for a “naughty” Sandy costume – the one she wears at the end of the film – and it’s fair to say she looked incredible in the outfit, rocking a skin-tight black catsuit that showed off her fabulous figure.

She teamed the number with a belt, a pair of red heels and a leather jacket, adorned with a badge of the Grease logo.

Looking the part, Kate transformed her hair too, swapping her straight locks for tight curly waves that bounced around her face.

Why did Kate dress up?

Kate – who is currently appearing on the Celebrity Traitors – told her fans in the video: “This is just a normal day in the Smooth Radio office and I’m dressed as naughty Sandy from Grease.”

She added: “It’s all for a good cause. This is our charity day, Global’s Make Some Noise, where we raise as much money as possible for people who are facing the toughest challenges of their lives.”

Meanwhile, in the caption, Kate said: “Today is @globals_make_some_noise day here @smoothradio where we all have fun dressing up to raise money aiming to ensure no one has to face life’s toughest challenges alone. Thank you so much to all who have donated so far.”

Her fans dished out the compliments (Credit: InstagramStory)

Kate’s fans left swooning

As expected, Kate’s fans went wild in the comments section and gushed over the TV star. One person wrote: “What a lovely figure Kate.”

Another smitten fan said: “Blimey Kate I had to get my glasses I thought it was Olivia Newton-John………. You look amazing.”

Echoing their thoughts, a third also chimed in and said: “You look so hot there Kate! Just wow!” Someone else then declared: “MILF.”

A fifth then commented: “You look absolutely gorgeous.”

