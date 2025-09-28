Kate Garraway has opened up about the prospect of finding love again following the death of husband Derek Draper, amid reports she has a “new man” in her life.

Derek died in January 2024, almost four years after he contracted Covid-19. Since then, Kate has courageously battled on for the sake of their young children – Billy, 16, and 19-year-old. Darcey.

Now, Kate has revealed, it’s time to build a life for herself that “isn’t based on being a mummy”.

Kate Garraway sets record straight on ‘new man’

Kate and Derek tied the knot in 2005, and enjoyed almost 19 years of marriage together. When Derek died, he left a massive hole in Kate’s life. With daughter Darcey now away at university, that hole has got even bigger.

And now Kate has revealed that she’s ready to start socialising again. She’s also revealed that she doesn’t want to spend the rest of her life “without love” – before adding that she’s currently not dating anyone, despite what Facebook might say…

Speaking to The Sun, 58-year-old Kate said: “I don’t have Facebook, but all my friends tell me there’s loads of stuff about me being in a relationship and having a boyfriend on there. On the internet, too. One website said: ‘We have everything you need to know about Kate’s new man.’ It was an AI mix of Ben Shephard’s face with a man who works with me. I thought it was hilarious.”

She added that another picture showed Kate with a group of friends, including her friend’s husband. She said that he loved it as he was described as “a hunky Kevin Costner lookalike”, before adding that they “are not dating”.

‘I don’t feel mentally ready’

However, the posts have made Kate think about getting back out there. But she admitted that now isn’t the right time. “Honestly, I don’t feel as if I can. It’s a weird one, because I wouldn’t like to think I’d spend the rest of my life without love. But also it feels preposterous at the moment to think of being with anyone else. What Derek and I loved was our home life and just pottering around, and we had 21 years of that, so mentally I am still in that zone.

“However, I do realise that, when the time is right, I am not going to meet someone in my living room. I can’t imagine ever going on a dating app. I’m so private. To be honest, I think right now it’s less to do with finding love and more to do with expanding my social circle. I don’t even quite know how to start going out again, but I’m going to start going for drinks with friends and try to have a social life that isn’t based on being a mummy. I just don’t feel mentally ready for more than that.”

Kate concluded by saying she isn’t “worrying” about it at the moment. She added she thinks she’ll meet someone “organically” when she’s ready.

