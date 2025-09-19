Kate Garraway flooded with support after ‘disaster’ at home: ‘Can’t catch a break’

Kate Garraway was left gobsmacked after coming home from work to find a major home mishap.

The beloved TV star appears to be transforming her family home in North London at the moment. The renovation comes over a year since husband Derek Draper sadly passed away.

However, this week mum-of-two Kate had fans rallying around after she suffered a “disaster” at home.

Kate was left stunned when she came home from work (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway suffers major home mishap

On Friday (September 19), GMB star Kate took to her Instagram and uploaded a video – filmed by her pal – of Kate’s awkward mishap.

In the video, Kate could be seen arriving at her property to find a huge amount of hardcore blocking the access to her home. Hardcore is made of waste materials and is used in gardening to create patios, paths and driveways.

Gobsmacked Kate quipped: “I thought it was going to be a lot less!” However, Kate soon realised she had chosen the wrong amount of hardcore to be ordered.

“This is not two tonnes, it’s 12 tonnes!” her friend revealed. Shocked, the penny dropped for Kate, who said: “I clicked on the wrong thing!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Garraway (@kategarraway)

‘This is entirely my fault’

Bursting into laughter, Kate then said: “Seriously, how do you get in?!” She then attempted to climb over the hardcore, towards her front door, assisted by her friend.

“What are we going to do with it all!?” she said as she climbed over, before adding: “Oh my god. This is entirely my fault.”

Able to see the funny side of it, Kate giggled and said: “I can’t even blame anyone else. Oh no, this is a disaster.”

Kate’s followers soon reacted to the post (Credit: ITV)

Fans rush to support Kate

In the caption, Kate wrote: “Okay, so this is less than ideal! Needed some hardcore for a small bit of #garden reconstruction – was advised about 2 tonnes – clicked on TWELVE tonnes!!!! #shouldhavegonetospecsavers #mypoorneighbours. @sencymiller.

#eyesbiggerthanmystomach !!?!! #lovemygarden.”

Rushing to the comments section, fans soon shared their support, with one person writing: “Omg poor Kate can’t catch a bloody break. Who the hell dumps that outside a front door.”

Another then added: “Oh Kate big hugs.” A third also said: “Oh no Kate hope you manage to get it sorted and shifted asap.”

Read more: ITV urged to ‘do something’ as Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway interrupts guests

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.