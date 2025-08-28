Viewers watching Good Morning Britain today (August 28) were not impressed with Kate Garraway after she was accused of constantly interrupting.

For Thursday morning’s show, the 58-year-old presenter hosted alongside Richard Madeley. As always, the ITV daytime programme covered a range of topics from marriage to the new court battle over asylum hotels.

However, it appeared it wasn’t the topics that rubbed viewers the wrong way, but in fact Kate’s behaviour.

Kate hosted Thursday morning’s show alongside Richard (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway on Good Morning Britain

Since joining the Good Morning Britain family in 2014, Kate Garraway hasn’t been shy of criticism. That said, fans weren’t pleased today after she was accused of barging in on several conversations.

“Kate has interrupted 3 times in 5 mins!” one user wrote on X, adding: “Do something ITV!”

“Seconds after I switch on @GMB, what do I get? Kate interrupting Richard! Honestly, guys, it’s beyond a joke now! Someone tell her it’s NOT all about her! Maybe open her eyes when she speaks so she can see if not hear someone is already talking?” another shared.

Another person noted an ‘annoying’ habit Kate might be unaware of.

“That mmm… [from] Kate during interviews, so annoying,” they said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debbie Harper (@debbiedresses)

‘Pretty in pink’

Earlier this week, Kate hosted the show, where she was joined by GMB’s weather reporter, Laura Tobin.

On Monday (August 25), Kate shared a snapshot on Instagram alongside her co-star in the studio and wore a pink shirt with cream high-waisted trousers. Laura, on the other hand, opted for a colourful top paired with a high-waisted skirt.

Fans gushed over the pair in the comments section.

“Looking lovely xx,” one user expressed.

“Two absolute Goddesss,” another said.

“Pretty in pink,” a third remarked.

“Wow Kate looking stunning as always,” a fourth person remarked.

Read more: Good Morning Britain viewers slam ‘disrespectful’ Kate Garraway as she ‘attempts to joke’ following death announcement

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays on ITV from 6am.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to let us know! We want to hear your thoughts!