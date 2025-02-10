Kate Garraway has candidly opened up about navigating a ‘terrifying’ time in her life, following the death of husband Derek Draper.

Derek passed away in January 2024 after a long battle with Covid-related health issues. He was 56. Kate has two children – Darcey and Billy – with her late husband

Now, with Kate embarking on new and exciting ‘adventures’ in her life, the GMB presenter has made a heartbreaking admission.

Kate Garraway on life without Derek

In a new interview, Kate spoke about what life looks like – a year after the death of Derek.

According to Kate, she is trying to focus on “seizing all the good and new that life throws at you”, as well as “the sad”. Not just for her, but for children Darcey and Billy too.

Last year, Kate travelled between the UK and United Arab Emirates for an exciting new opportunity. She was tasked to host a new podcast and YouTube series about Dubai, DXB Unheard.

Kate reveals ‘sadness’

However, despite Kate broadening her horizons and experiencing the pros of travelling, she noted there is some sadness.

“It’s sad in a way, because it’s a time that Derek and I always said we’d travel together and do more grown-up things,” she told Hello!.

“We used to love travelling and holidays,” the TV legend added.

Kate then shared that although this time in her life is “terrifying”, she is still looking to the future and “the adventure of it”.

Kate explained: “Life has been very timetabled for the last five years, taking care of Derek. I’m thinking, well, I don’t know what’s next, but rather than be terrified, try to enjoy it.”

Kate marks 1 year anniversary of Derek’s death

On January 3 this year, an emotional Kate reflected on the death of her husband Derek.

The broadcaster, who has been vocal about her “excessive and unpayable debt”, used the opportunity on GMB to discuss funding for adult social care, as she continues to struggle with her finances after Derek’s tragic death.

The GMB presenter said that the day was “relevant” to her, as it marked the first anniversary of Derek’s death. “I’m thinking about the situation with Derek,” she said.

