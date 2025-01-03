Kate Garraway issues emotional statement on first anniversary of husband Derek Draper’s death

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway has made a heartbreaking confession on the first anniversary of Derek Draper’s death.

On today’s (January 3) episode of GMB, an emotional Kate reflected on the death of her husband due to Covid-related health issues last year.

The broadcaster, who has been vocal about her “excessive and unpayable debt”, used the opportunity to discuss funding for adult social care, as she continues to struggle with her finances after Derek’s tragic death.

Kate Garraway reflects on Derek’s passing a year ago (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway breaks silence on Derek Draper’s death anniversary

The GMB presenter said that today is “relevant” to her, as it marks the first anniversary of Derek’s death. “I’m thinking about the situation with Derek,” she said.

The 57-year-old host later spoke about the debt from caring for her husband when he was in poor health. She’s reportedly left owing £800,000 from Derek’s health care.

It actually happens to be the anniversary of his death, the one year anniversary of his death today.

Discussing social care reform in the UK with Health Secretary Wes Streeting, Kate said: “It actually happens to be the anniversary of his death, the one year anniversary of his death today, which is a day only relevant to me.

“Over the last few weeks the family and I have been talking about the challenges we faced this time last year, and one of the overriding ones was dealing with the funding of care at the time of his death.”

She continued: “I’m lucky. I’ve got an incredible job, which is well-paid. I was having to fund the situation. Now I’ve got excessive and unpayable debt because of it, and if I’m in that position what else are people going to be. People can’t afford four more years of this.”

Kate and Derek’s companies have plunged into debt (Credit: Splash News)

Kate’s financial struggles

Despite a well-paying job, Kate struggled to afford Derek’s health care. Reportedly, she had to take money out of her pension to clear her late husband’s medical bills.

The TV presenter suffered several financial losses last year after Derek’s passing. Reportedly, the three firms she co-owned with her late husband are in total debt of £2 million.

Kate previously confessed that she spent £16,000 a month on her husband’s care. She revealed in her ITV documentary that her husband’s care cost more than her salary from the daytime show.

“I am in debt. I can’t earn enough money to cover my debt because I am managing Derek’s care. And I can’t even use the money I do have to support Derek’s recovery because it’s going on the basics all the time,” she said before his passing.

Derek died in January following his battle with Covid (Credit: ITV)

In December 2024, it was reported that she planned to shut down a couple of companies she ran with Derek due to mounting debts.

While her husband’s psychotherapy company Astra Aspera Ltd is reported to owe £913,370, two other firms, Countrymouse Media Ltd and Fulfill Media Ltd were reportedly forced to close due to unpaid debts.

Despite the debt, Kate is focused on staying positive for the sake of her children and moving forward. The GMB star’s first Christmas without Derek was the “toughest”, but she ensured it was “fun and happy” for Darcey and Billy.

Read more: GMB host Kate Garraway continues to spark ‘feud’ rumours with Richard Madeley as viewers spot ‘tension’

Share your best wishes on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.