An emotional Kate Garraway has opened up about spending her first Christmas without her husband Derek Draper.

The Good Morning Britain presenter is still in the “early stages” of her “raw grief”, but said she finds herself lucky to be surrounded by the right support system.

Derek passed away in January after a long battle with Covid-related health issues. Kate has two children – Darcey and Billy – with her late husband.

Here’s how the TV star and her family plan to celebrate their first Christmas after Derek’s passing.

Kate Garraway on her first Christmas without husband Derek

The broadcaster will be seen telling her co-hosts Susanna Reid and Ed Balls in a pre-recorded segment that airs on Christmas Day about her plans for the holidays in Derek’s absence.

She said: “It’s very raw Susanna, to be honest. It’s very raw. I mean this time last year, Derek was still alive – very sick.

“We thought it was the toughest Christmas because weirdly in 2020 we had a lot of hope that he was coming out… I think that I am [still] in the early stages of grief… The pain and the feeling is still there,” the broadcaster added.

I want it to be fun and happy for Darcey and Billy because it’s been a tough few years for them.

The past year following Derek‘s death has been tough for Kate. In addition to the emotional pain of losing a partner, she’s grappled with financial struggles.

It was recently reported that one of the companies she owned with her late husband has plunged £165,000 into debt. She is said to have been left owing £800,000 from Derek‘s health care alone.

However, she said she was feeling hopeful about Christmas and the joy it can bring into their lives, especially in the time of difficulty.

Kate’s plans for the holiday

Today (December 24), Kate opened up about her plans for Christmas. Speaking on GMB, she said: “It is our first Christmas without him [Derek]. I have been talking to Andi Peters who lost his mum and he warned me that Christmas is the hardest time.

“I think this one will be particularly hard. We’re lucky that I’ve got family around me. My brother, and distracting. But I think you do feel grief because that is the point where you have the memories of previous years.”

Kate further revealed that although she felt the last Christmas with her husband was a “grim one”, her kids were “very hopeful” that he would get better.

Now, she wants to make it memorable for her children nevertheless.

‘I’ll be led by Billy and Darcey’

The TV presenter recently told Women & Home: “This Christmas will be difficult, as all the first are, but I’ve said to the kids: ‘Let’s do what feels right, do some new things and make new memories.’

“Maybe we’ll go to midnight mass on Christmas Eve? You’ve got to try and let things evolve into new memories, and I’m going to be led by them.”

She added: “However, I want it to be fun and happy for Darcey and Billy because it’s been a tough few years for them. Maybe they’ll think, at least Dad’s out of pain.”

On New Year plans

As for New Year, Kate doesn’t have any plans. “I’m not planning anything for New Year, I think it will just be a moment of thought. I think we will all go to the grave and have a little bit of time and then welcome the New Year.”

But she has a busy year planned ahead with new projects in television and radio. For the TV star, 2025 is all about “forging a new life with Derek’s love at the core”.

