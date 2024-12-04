GMB host Kate Garraway‘s financial crisis has reportedly worsened since the death of husband Derek Draper. Reports claim the star’s company has plunged £165,000 into debt.

The broadcaster lost her husband Derek in January following an extensive battle with Covid. Kate previously confessed to having spent £16,000 a month on her husband’s care, which added to her mounting debt.

The latest reports allegedly reveal that the firms she held with her late husband are drowning in total debt of £2 million.

Kate Garraway’s firm in debt

According to new documents obtained by The Mirror, Kate’s Praespero 100 Ltd is suffering a huge loss.

The accounts filed on Companies House reportedly show that the telly company was £165,011 in debt up to November 30, 2023. Whereas in the previous financial year, it held a profit of £36,888. The company owes £208,002 to creditors in total.

Kate revealed in her ITV documentary that Derek’s care cost more than her salary from her job with ITV.

“I am in debt. I can’t earn enough money to cover my debt because I am managing Derek’s care. And I can’t even use the money I do have to support Derek’s recovery because it’s going on the basics all the time,” she said before he passed away.

She is said to have been left owing £800,000 from Derek‘s health care.

She’s vocal about financial struggles

Kate was forced to fund her husband’s treatment and care because of the lack of public health funding.

She told The Sunday Times: “Derek’s needs were clearly so great, yet he didn’t warrant funded care — so you think, if he isn’t getting it, then who is? It’s supposed to be a system that’s meant to catch you if you fall. But actually, it feels like it’s trying to catch you out.

“You feel like you’re in the dock answering questions about things that will literally mean life or death to someone you love,” an emotional Kate said.

Kate’s financial struggles could force her to sell their home to repay the debts. Addressing the situation after Derek’s death, a source claimed: “It is so sad for Kate.

“It has cost hundreds of thousands of pounds to look after Derek and do everything she could to get him better but it’s left her struggling. The house is about all she has left financially and she is now facing up to the fact it might have to be sold.”

