Kate Garraway may be forced to sell her family home following the death of her beloved husband Derek Draper, it’s been claimed.

Derek died earlier this month, almost four years after he first contracted Covid-19.

However, now it’s been claimed that, with the cost of carers, trips to Mexico for pioneering treatment and the closure of Derek’s business, Kate is “facing up to the fact” that she may have to put her London home on the market.

Derek contracted Covid-19 in March 2020 (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway ‘wiped out financially’

According to the Daily Mail, friends have claimed that Derek’s care “wiped Kate out financially”.

And, as a result, she may have to sell the £4 million North London home she shares with her children Billy and Darcey.

One friend allegedly speculated: “It is so sad for Kate. Not only has she had to watch her beloved husband suffer for almost four years but her financial worries have never been far away from her thoughts.

Bills are bills and they have to be paid. It’s dreadful for Kate.

“It has cost hundreds of thousands of pounds to look after Derek and do everything she could to get him better but it’s left her struggling. The house is about all she has left financially and she is now facing up to the fact it might have to be sold.

“It’s where she and Derek were so happy and also where her two children grew up – but bills are bills and they have to be paid. It’s dreadful for Kate.”

GMB host Kate Garraway suffered financially after caring for Derek (Credit: YouTube)

Kate Garraway also took time off work to care for Derek

The Good Morning Britain anchor spoke about her financial situation last year. She revealed it had been “tough financially”.

Kate said: “As anyone with a loved one who is seriously ill knows, the costs go through the roof in so many ways. You have to make changes to your home. Plus it affects your ability to work.

“I had to take long periods off when Derek was first sick and it affects the overall income for the family, as he can no longer work.”

Derek’s psychotherapy business was also forced to close, with Kate reportedly handed a hefty tax bill.

‘This is not okay’ Katie Hopkins told as she trolls GMB’s Kate

Meanwhile, in other Kate news, Katie Hopkins has been rightfully blasted for trolling the GMB presenter.

Katie took to Twitter this weekend to joke that Kate would soon be making a documentary entitled Life After Derek. Kate previously made two documentaries for ITV about Derek’s health battle. She’s been hailed as a pioneer for highlighting the reality of long Covid and unpaid carers. And she was also honoured with an MBE.

Katie let out a guffaw of laughter in the video and was seen drinking a large glass of red wine. It has been widely panned online.

“Weaponising someone’s tragic death for your grift. Stay classy,” said one following. “You are a disgraceful person. This is not okay,” said another.

