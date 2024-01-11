Ben Shephard provided an update this week (Thursday, January 11) on how Kate Garraway is doing following the death of her husband, Derek Draper.

Derek’s death was sadly announced last Friday (January 5) by Kate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Garraway (@kategarraway)

Husband of Kate Garraway, Derek Draper, dies aged 56

Last week saw Kate announce the devastating news that her husband, Derek, had died. Derek had been battling the effects of Covid since contracting the virus back in 2020.

Taking to Instagram, Kate shared a smiling snap of her late husband, along with a lengthy caption.

“I’m sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away. As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications,” she wrote.

“Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed,” she then continued.

She then ended the post by writing: “Sending so much love and thanks to all of you who have so generously given our family so much support. Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life.”

Ben provided an update on Kate (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard issues update on Kate Garraway after husband Derek’s death

On Good Morning Britain on Thursday, Ben Shephard hosted for the first time since Derek’s death.

Ben, a close pal of Kate’s, said: “It is the first time I have been on since sadly we heard of Derek’s passing last Friday. I just thought it would be alright to, firstly, on Kate’s behalf, I spoke to Kate last night.

“She again reiterated what she said on Monday which is a huge, huge thank you to everybody who sent her and her family a message,” he then said.

“She said she is sort of in a strange bubble of her own numbness of grief at the moment. Her, Billy, and Darcey are hunkering down together,” he then continued.

Ben went on: “They are in the next stages of working out what happens. There’s a lot of admin to do when you lose someone. In that brilliant way yesterday, she said: ‘I have to go out to go and register the death.'”

Darcey’s advice to her mum

He went on to share Kate and Darcey’s recent conversation as Ben explained: “She told Darcey: ‘I’m going to have to go out the house,’ and Darcey said: ‘I know this is going to be really hard but can I make one suggestion?’ She says: ‘Course you can darling.’ And then Darcey said: ‘Can you take the Christmas jumper off and can you brush your hair?'”

Ben added: “She said to me the clocks stopped for us just before Christmas when Derek had that heart attack and she’s just starting to come out of that.

“We all know that Kate in the run up to Christmas wears a new Christmas jumper every day, she supports the charity. And suddenly she realises yesterday that everything has been frozen in time since then. So now it’s about the next part of his journey.”

Kate thanked viewers for their support (Credit: ITV)

Kate’s message

Ben then continued. “Her amazing mum and dad have been with her who are just remarkable. She wanted everyone to know she will be back as soon as she can be.”

Ben’s update comes just days after Kate sent a message to GMB viewers. “Hello everyone, thank you so much for all the wonderful messages that you have sent me. It really does mean so much to me, Darcey, Billy, and all of Derek’s family,” the message read.

“They are an extraordinary comfort and I am so lucky to feel connected to you all through these messages at this time when the raw pain of grief can be so isolating,” she then said.

Later in the message, she said: “I look forward to waking up with you very soon again on Good Morning Britain to celebrate life in all its wonder and challenge again.

“I hope you forgive me for taking some time to be at home.”

Read more: Kate Garraway “tortured herself” by calling Derek’s phone to “hear his old voice” when he was in coma

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know.