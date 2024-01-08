Kate Garraway admits ‘I hope you can forgive me’ in message to GMB viewers after Derek’s tragic death

Kate Garraway has sent an emotional message to Good Morning Britain viewers, asking for forgiveness following the sad death of her husband Derek Draper, who has passed away at the age of 56.

Kate announced the news of Derek’s passing on Friday. He had suffered from Covid complications for almost four years.

She is, understandably, taking time away from the show to be with her family as they grieve.

In a message read by her co-host Susanna Reid, Kate said to viewers: “Hello everyone, thank you so much for all the wonderful messages that you have sent me. It really does mean so much to me, Darcey, Billy, and all of Derek’s family.

“They are an extraordinary comfort and I am so lucky to feel connected to you all through these messages at this time when the raw pain of grief can be so isolating.

“And that is the wonderful thing, isn’t it, about our Good Morning Britain family.

“That all of us on the team and all of you watching from home are connected, supporting each other through the challenges of life, knowing that we can also laugh at the fun and joys together that we shared too.

“I am certain that it is the support that you have given me and sent to Derek that has sustained us through these tough nearly four years, motivating us to fight on for each other, and for those that can’t fight for themselves, and it will sustain us to continue that fight in the weeks and months and years to come.

“I look forward to waking up with you very soon again on Good Morning Britain to celebrate life in all its wonder and challenge again.”

She continued: “I hope you forgive me for taking some time to be at home.

“My family is so grateful that we could be with our dearest Derek in his final moments. Something not all get to share.

“Maybe you too are going through grief yourself or have done in the past. I send love and support to you too.

“We are taking time to heal ourselves now that Darcey and Billy know their daddy is at peace and free from pain and struggle.

Viewers send love to Kate

“I shall be thinking of you all until we are reunited very soon. In the meantime, hug your loved ones close. All my love, Kate.”

Viewers have reacted to the message on X, formerly known as Twitter.

One wrote: “So sorry for your loss Kate. My condolences to you and your family.”

A second said: “Sending love to Kate, Darcy and Billy and the rest of the family.”

While a third added: “My heart, thoughts and prayers go out to Kate, family and friends at this tough time.”

