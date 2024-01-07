Kate Garraway ‘bearing up’ following death of husband Derek and ‘finding comfort’ now he’s ‘no longer in pain’

Kate Garraway is “doing okay” and “being strong” for her children in the wake of husband Derek‘s death, it’s been claimed.

Derek died earlier this week, with Kate sharing the heartbreaking news on Instagram on Friday (January 5).

Now it’s been claimed that Kate is finding comfort in the fact that Derek is no longer in pain.

Kate Garraway finding ‘solace’ following death of husband Derek

A friend is said to have told the Daily Mail: “She is doing okay. She is bearing up and is being strong for her children.”

Meanwhile, speaking to The Sun, a source close to Kate who works with her at ITV is said to have commented: “The only comfort for the family now is that brave, fearless Derek is no longer in pain. That is bringing enormous solace. As is the kindness of strangers and public outpouring she’s received.”

Their battle inspired millions of Brits who were hit by this virus, and provided comfort in times of darkness

They added: “Not once has she said woe is me. She was so, so brave for the sake of Derek and her children. She would come into work, every single day, after three hours of broken sleep, plaster on a smile, and sit in make-up having her heartbroken, tear-stained face covered with studio make-up. It was truly remarkable.”

‘Hell and back’

They went on to add that Kate has been to “hell and back”.

“By virtue of her career, it’s all been played out in the public domain. The strength of character and courage she’s shown, quite simply, is indescribable. Poor Derek and Kate became the unwitting poster couple of Covid — something absolutely no one could ever have foretold four years ago. Their battle inspired millions of Brits who were hit by this virus, and provided comfort in times of darkness,” the source then concluded.

Announcing the death of her beloved husband on Friday, Kate said: “Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love. I was so lucky to have you in my life.”

