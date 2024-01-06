Kate Garraway ‘truly remarkable’ as she cared for Derek Draper and fought financial pressure

On Friday January 5 Kate Garraway announced that her husband, Derek Draper, had died aged 56. The heartbreaking news led to an outpouring of love for the GMB host.

Now, an insider close to Kate has hailed her “truly remarkable” for the strength and resilience she has shown throughout Derek’s near-four year battle with the after effects of Covid.

The strain has not just been an emotional one, however, with the pressure of the families financial security lying solely with Kate.

Kate has cared for Derek with such love since he was struck down with COVID (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway is ‘indescribable’

Speaking to The Sun, the insider who reportedly works with Kate at ITV said: “Kate has been through hell and back — and, by virtue of her career, it’s all been played out in the public domain.

“The strength of character and courage she’s shown, quite simply, is indescribable.”

They continued: “She would come into work, every single day, after three hours of broken sleep, plaster on a smile, and sit in make-up having her heartbroken, tear-stained face covered with studio make-up. It was truly remarkable.”

Derek was struck down by Covid in March 2020. He was placed into an induced coma. Following his battle with the illness, he suffered kidney failure and holes in his heart. He also had a setback when he contracted sepsis. Derek suffered a heart attack in December and died in early January.

Kate has continued to work. She has filmed several documentaries on Derek’s ongoing fight, and written books.

Derek contracted Covid-19 in 2020 (Credit: ITV)

Financial pressures of Derek’s condition

In March 2023, three years after Derek contracted Covid, Kate told The Sun the costs of caring for him went “through the roof”.

Kate insisted they did not get special treatment because she was on the telly. She said: “Of course it’s been tough financially.

“As anyone with a loved one who is seriously ill knows, the costs go through the roof in so many ways.

“You have to make changes to your home and it affects your ability to work. I had to take long periods off when Derek was first sick. Of course if affects the overall income for the family as he can no longer work.”

She was forced to wind down his businesses and take on assistants to help her out. She also funded two trips to Mexico for treatment for him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Garraway (@kategarraway)

Kate Garraway announces death of husband Derek

Kate announced that Derek had sadly passed away on Friday January 6. She said she had been “holding his hand throughout the last long hours”. She also thanked the teams who cared for him and sent love to everyone who has supported her.

Alongside a picture of Derek, Kate issued a statement. It read: “I’m sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away. As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications.

“Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed. I have so much more to say, and of course, I will do so in due course, but for now, I just want to thank all the medical teams who fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible.

“Sending so much love and thanks to all of you who have so generously given our family so much support. Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life,” she then added.

Tributes from celebrity friends poured in. Her GMB colleagues Ben Shephard, Susanna Reid and Charlotte Hawkins leading the way.

Read more: Kate Garraway and kids spending Christmas at Derek Draper’s bedside in hospital

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know.