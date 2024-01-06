Ben Shephard praised by fans for being ‘wonderful friend’ to Kate Garraway after she announces death of husband Derek Draper

Ben Shephard has been hailed by fans as a ‘wonderful friend’ who Kate Garraway is ‘lucky to have’ following the announcement of her husband Derek Draper’s death yesterday.

Kate and Ben regularly host Good Morning Britain together and are known to be good pals off-screen too. Ben has been a huge support to her throughout Derek’s near-four year battle with the after effects of Covid.

As celebrity tributes poured in following Kate’s sad new on Friday, January 5, Ben was among those who paid tribute on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Garraway (@kategarraway)

Kate Garraway announces death of husband Derek

On Friday, Kate announced that Derek has sadly passed away. Derek had been battling the effects of Covid since contracting it back in 2020.

Kate uploaded a picture of Derek to her Instagram and told her followers.

“I’m sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away. As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications,” she wrote.

“Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed. I have so much more to say, and of course, I will do so in due course, but for now, I just want to thank all the medical teams who fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible.

“Sending so much love and thanks to all of you who have so generously given our family so much support. Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life,” she then added.

Ben and Kate are great friends on and off screen (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard pays tribute to Kate Garraway and Derek Draper

Close colleague and friend Ben posted on his Instagram account a picture of a beaming Kate being kissed on the cheek by Derek before his covid diagnosis shattered their lives.

“On what has been the saddest of days Kate Garraway, I’ve been reminding myself of the wonderful times and memories we have all shared together,” he wrote in the caption.

“This is how I’ll always think of Derek – bringing you so much joy, your smile says it all, the size of which is matched only by his love for you, Darcey and Bill. Sending all our love Kate to you and all the family.

“Also thank you to everyone who has reached out to me, I promise I will pass on your messages. I know they will bring Kate so much comfort as they have for the last few years.”

Ben has been by Kate’s side since Derek fell ill (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard hailed ‘wonderful friend’ to Kate Garraway

In the comments section of Ben‘s post, his followers were full of praise for the presenter.

“She’s lucky to have you as a friend,” said one. They added: “She’s going to need her friends once all this sinks in. Sending so much love to Kate and her family.”

Another said: “Beautiful words Ben to match your beautiful friendship with Kate and her family. Sending so much love to you all.”

“What a special friend you are to Kate,” agreed someone else.

A fourth wrote: “You are a wonderful friend. The family are very lucky to have you in their lives. Sending you love, light and strength too Ben.”

“I’ve been thinking of you all day Ben Shephard, since the news broke. Kate Garraway is a VERY lucky lady to have you as not just a colleague but a best friend,” added one more.

Derek has sadly died at the age of 56 (Credit: ITV)

Tributes from celebrities pour in

Other celebrities and friends also sent their love to Kate following her devastating news. These included her other GMB co-stars.

“Our whole hearts are with you all,” Susanna Reid wrote. “By your side always,” Richard Arnold added.

Piers Morgan, a close friend of the couple, shared a picture of the two of them at one of his Christmas parties to his Instagram grid. He added the caption: “RIP Derek Draper.

“A brilliantly clever and funny man who fought his Covid health hell with such courage and resilience, helped every step of the way by his magnificent wife ⁦‪Kate‬⁩ whose loyal, loving, selfless devotion was truly astounding.”

Piers then added: “This photo was taken when they attended my annual Christmas pub party in December 2019, just after Kate got back from doing I’m A Celebrity during which the country got to see at first hand what a brilliant marriage they had.

“They talked excitedly that night about renewing their wedding vows the following summer. But just three months later, Derek got the virus, was rushed to hospital, and their near-4yr nightmare began.

“This is a heartbreaking day for Kate and their two lovely children Darcey and Billy, and for Derek’s family. My deepest love and condolences to them all,” he concluded.

Kate has cared for Derek with such love (Credit: ITV)

ITV issues statement

ITV’s Kevin Lygo, Managing Director Media and Entertainment, also said in a statement: “Everyone that has worked with Kate at ITV over the past few years are desperately saddened to hear this terrible news.”

He then added: “Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with Kate and Derek’s family and we will continue to offer our support in any way we can at this very difficult time.”

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know.