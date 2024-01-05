Heartbreaking Derek Draper timeline: Catching Covid in 2020, devastating heart attack, death at 56

Kate Garraway has shared the heartbreaking news that her husband Derek Draper has died following years of health woes.

The former political advisor was originally taken into hospital on March 30 2020 after contracting COVID-19.

Derek’s health had been up and down since then, with Kate sharing regular updates on him. Sadly, today (January 5), Kate shared the news that Derek has passed away at the age of 56.

Kate has shared the heartbreaking news that her husband Derek has died (Credit: ITV)

Heartbreaking Derek Draper timeline as Kate Garraway announces his death

March 2020

Derek was rushed to hospital with coronavirus in March 2020. After coming down with symptoms, Kate turned to Good Morning Britain colleague Dr Hilary Jones for help.

At the time, Dr Hilary said: “I had spoken to Derek and I was concerned. I was really concerned just by the way he was speaking and his breathlessness and I told him to do a simple test, not a diagnostic test.

“All I asked him to do was hold his breath and see how long he could hold it for, and it was less than 10 seconds. I said: ‘Okay look, now is the time to call an ambulance’ and this was when he was admitted.”

Days later, Derek was induced into a coma.

Kate Garraway’s visits to Derek limited during pandemic

Over the first year of his illness, Kate rarely managed to visit her husband. However, she did visit Derek with her two children over Christmas 2020.

Speaking on GMB, Kate said: “[Christmas] was tough, wasn’t it? It was tough for everybody. I knew it was going to be tough. There was a lovely moment which we did have, we did over the period get to see Derek and the children did, which was the first time they were able to do that.

“Of course it was very heightened with emotion because he’s very changed. It was so wonderful but then also it sort of amplified how sad everything was and how different it is.”

Meanwhile, on Derek’s 219th day in hospital, he showed emotion for the first time.

Derek wakes from his coma

During her first ITV documentary, Finding Derek, Kate appeared relived after Derek woke up from his coma.

At the time, she told Derek: “We’ve got him back, we’ve got him back, he’s back. We’ve been waiting a long time to speak to you. I’m so proud of you, you’re just so brilliant. Every day we’re getting closer to coming home and being with the kids.”

Kate Garraway’s husband Derek had been ill since March 2020 (Credit: ITV)

April 2021: Derek comes home from hospital

In April 2021, Kate and husband Derek’s kids Darcey and Billy cried tears of joy as their dad finally came home from hospital.

A source told The Sun: “Kate’s dreamt of this day for so long, and can’t thank wonderful NHS staff enough.”

They revealed that the house was filled with tears of joy for a change, adding: “The children, who have been so remarkably resilient, have been so, so happy to have their dad home.”

However, Derek’s journey was just beginning.

His body had been ravaged by the virus, with many of his vital organs – as well as his speech and mobility – affected by COVID-19.

Kate told The Mirror: “He has changed. Derek is physically very affected. His legs are like sticks, he has no muscle left. In terms of his movement, he’s physically affected.”

She did tell her GMB colleagues, though, that Derek was able to join herself and the kids for a family meal.

May 2021: Kate Garraway’s happy birthday from husband Derek

May 2021 saw Kate celebrate her birthday, with a special wish from her husband.

After struggling with his speech, Derek managed to wish Kate a happy birthday – something that brought the TV star to tears.

Kate also revealed Boris Johnson had sent her a “lovely” note wishing Derek well.

August 2021 saw Kate admit her husband was falling victim to “more issues” as time goes on in his fight with long COVID.

February 2022: Derek’s Mexico treatment

Kate admitted in February 2022 that Derek had flown to Mexico to receive treatment for his COVID-19 after effects.

Speaking to The Sun, Kate said: “It took weeks and weeks of planning, and when I told Derek about this place he was excited. He is just so desperate to get better – he will do anything he can to make that happen.”

Kate went on to say that there was a “huge amount of hope for him to improve” and the treatment is “positive”.

March 2022: ‘Terribly sad’ decision

A month later in March 2022, Kate made the “terribly sad” decision to close husband Derek’s business.

She also admitted her loneliness during an emotional interview on GMB.

June 2022: Derek “in and out” of hospital

In June of 2022, Kate admitted that Derek had been “in and out of hospital” a lot.

She shared: “So Derek has been in and out of hospital a lot recently – hopefully the wonderful health teams will help him improve but I woke up early feeling exhausted and very fretful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Garraway (@kategarraway)

July 2022: Derek back in hospital

Early July 2022 saw Kate admit that Derek was back in hospital.

Speaking to The Sun, Kate said: “He’s okay, he’s back in hospital actually, so that’s a development. There we are.”

Kate then detailed Derek’s “downturn”.

During an appearance at the Tric Awards, Kate opened up about the latest developments in her husband’s condition.

“He’s back in hospital I’m afraid so a bit of a downturn but fingers crossed,” she said, MailOnline reported.

“In terms of COVID, I mean when Derek got COVID there was no vaccine there was no treatment there were a lot of challenges. Now we have those things so on that level yes it’s not gone away.”

Early 2023

At the start of last year, Kate admitted husband Derek’s recovery was a “long road ahead”. Despite his health woes, Derek was seen out on a few occasions. In April 2023, Derek and Kate were spotted out on a trip to the pub.

That same month, Kate shared a photo of Derek to Instagram as they enjoyed family time. She wrote at the time: “Funny how it was just grandad & I for the digging & planting & then suddenly everyone appears when up!! Crowning a very special weekend with the Drapers.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Garraway (@kategarraway)

September 2023

In September of last year, Kate detailed a terrifying incident with Derek in which he ‘turned blue’. Speaking to The Times, Kate explained that Derek had developed a “weird choking” condition that left doctors stumped.

“It happened again just last weekend. For absolutely no reason he just went blue,” she said at the time.

That same month, Kate opened up about her friends’ worry for her. She told The Sunday Times: “The truth is he’s terribly, terribly depressed. He does get very emotional about the strain this has put on me.

“My friends worry that I can’t spend my life forever attached to whether Derek is having a good or bad day, for my own sanity.”

October 2023 – Derek battled ‘nasty’ infection

The following month, Kate revealed that Derek was battling an infection. In October 2023, Kate told the Express: “He’s got a really nasty chest infection and a couple of other infections but he is on antibiotics.”

November 2023: Kate Garraway’s husband Derek back in hospital

In November last year, Kate confirmed that Derek was back in hospital. Speaking on Loose Women at the time, she said: “Hopefully he won’t be in hospital for too long.”

December 2023

Just last month, Kate reportedly cancelled some of her work to be at Derek’s bedside after he suffered a heart attack. A source told The Sun: “Derek suffered a massive heart attack earlier this week which has left him fighting for his life all over again. It was sudden and a shock as he had been doing so well and was in great spirits, looking forward to Christmas at home with the family.

“This setback has been a huge blow for his family and all the people caring for him. Kate is by his side 24 hours a day and is willing him on to win this latest battle for his life.”

On December 18, Kate’s GMB colleague Charlotte Hawkins said Derek was “very poorly”. She said on the show: “We wanted to start with an update. You have seen that Derek, Kate’s husband, is sadly very poorly at the moment.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Garraway (@kategarraway)

Christmas 2023

Reports claimed that Kate spent Christmas at Derek’s bedside. A source told The Sun last month: “Sadly, his condition remains much the same. The children are aware of the situation and have been by their dad’s bedside as much as possible. The whole family is rallying around and trying to stay strong for one another. At Christmas time, this is especially devastating.”

January 2024: Kate Garraway announces husband Derek Draper’s death

In heartbreaking news on Friday (January 5), Kate announced that her beloved Derek has died. In a statement to her Instagram account, Kate wrote: “I’m sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away. As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications.”

She added: “Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed.”

Kate said she has “so much more to say” but will do so in “due course”. She concluded: “Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.