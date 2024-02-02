Kate Garraway and children arrive for Derek Draper’s funeral as her daughter carries his coffin into church

Kate Garraway arrived for her husband Derek Draper’s funeral today alongside her children.

On Friday (February 2), Derek and Kate’s loved ones attended his funeral service as he was laid to rest. Derek died in January at the age of 56 following his long battle with Covid.

Kate, 56, was seen today alongside Derek’s coffin. The couple’s two children – Darcey and Billy – also attended.

Grieving Kate arrived for her husband’s funeral today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Garraway arrives at husband Derek Draper’s funeral

Kate wore a black jumper, black trousers and a long black coat, with pearls around her neck. Her daughter Darcey and son Billy, 14, stood alongside her.

Derek’s wooden coffin was then carried into the church. It had a beautiful flower arrangement on top. Darcey and Billy left messages for their dad, which were placed among the flowers.

17-year-old Darcey bravely helped carry her dad’s coffin (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Darcey wrote: “I love you with all my heart. Darcey,” while Billy’s said: “I love you Dad. Your son Billy.”

Meanwhile, Darcey, 17, heartbreakingly acted as a pallbearer, helping to carry the coffin into the church alongside some of Derek’s other loved ones.

Kate arrived with her two children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who has attended Derek’s funeral?

Earlier on Friday, Susanna Reid, Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins arrived for the service.

A source claimed that the service will be a “joyous celebration of a wonderful man”. Reports claim that Good Morning Britain host Kate found it “painful” to plan Derek’s funeral.

Darcey acted as a pallbearer (Credit Photo /SplashNews.com)

Many famous faces attended the funeral, including Sir Elton John, Myleene Klass, Fiona Phillips, Roman Kemp and Rob Rinder.

Elsewhere, political figures also attended including Ed Miliband and Tony Blair.

Susanna Reid attended today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate announces Derek’s death

In January, Kate confirmed Derek’s death in a heartbreaking statement. It read: “I’m sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away. As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications.

“Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed.”

