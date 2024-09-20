Vernon Kay has reportedly promised to support wife Tess Daly amid any Strictly Come Dancing scrutiny.

It’s been a tough year for the BBC show following the exits of two of its pro dancers – Graziano Di Prima and Giovanni Pernice – following misconduct allegations.

The series is now back on our screens for its 20th season, and seems to be focused on the glitz and sparkle of the show.

Vernon Kay and Tess Daly

However, according to a report, hosts Tess and Claudia Winkleman have been “putting on a brave face” as the series returned.

A source told OK!: “Tess always knew that this series of Strictly would be under huge scrutiny and that it would attract a lot of criticism as soon as it started. Her and Claudia have been putting on a brave face and have been going all out to make the contestants and dancers feel welcome and get viewers excited.”

On Vernon being a support for Tess, the insider added: “She’s so pleased that she’s got Vernon by her side, being her cheerleader and picking her up when she’s down or worried. He knows how much Strictly means to her. He has promised to be by her side throughout it all.

“It’s not always been easy and there were times that she thought she couldn’t carry on. But she knows she couldn’t do life without him and needs him more than ever right now as she goes through one of the toughest periods of her career.”

ED! has contacted reps for Tess and Vernon for comment.

Tess and Claudia news

In July, a source alleged that Tess and Claudia were “terrified about what’s going to happen next” with Strictly.

The insider also claimed that the hosting duo had a secret ‘pact’ about their futures on the show.

They said: “Tess and Claudia have made a pact that if one of them leaves, then the other will go as well. Neither wants to do the show without the other. They know they are going to be leaning on each other a lot once this series starts as there will be so much scrutiny.”

Strictly 2024

The Strictly 2024 contestants take to the dance floor this Saturday for their first live performances.

The likes of Nick Knowles, Sarah Hadland and Shayne Ward will show off their moves.

