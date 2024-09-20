Shirley Ballas showed herself having an ice bath ahead of the first Strictly Come Dancing live show this weekend.

The head judge, 64, stripped to a black swimsuit as she showed fans how she endures the gruelling challenge.

Shirley admitted feeling “nervous” about the bath since she hadn’t done one in four days.

Strictly star Shirley Ballas in ice bath

The video begins with Shirley sat next to the ice bath in her swimsuit.

She said: “It’s now, I think, seven o-clock and off for a Strictly day today. But first I thought I would do my ice bath.

“A little bit nervous to get in because I’ve been away and I haven’t been in one for four days. But here it goes.”

Shirley then lowered herself into the ice bath as she said: “Toes first. Breathe, and in,” as she emerged herself in the water.

She exclaimed: “That is freezing! Arms in. Let’s see if I can do two minutes at least today. It takes your breath away. But I do feel it helps my back a little bit.”

Strictly 2024

Shirley is back for the 20th series of Strictly this year. Last Saturday saw the launch show take place.

But this weekend (September 21) will see the contestants and their pro partners take to the dance floor live for the first time.

In a recent interview with OK! Magazine, Shirley shared her advice for this year’s line-up. She said: “What people need to understand is that you have a short space of time to get this routine out in front of a live audience of 15 million. It’s not like we can have a cup of tea and a sandwich for four hours of practice. We need to dedicate our time for these short three months.

“Be focused and put our best steps forward. The teacher will be there for you. But, the teacher’s got a job to do. That teacher has to have you ready within a week with a brand new dance, and later on in the competition, possibly two dances if you’re going further.”

She added: “You need a great sense of humour. Then, you have to come with a great work ethic and really be able to pay attention to the teacher. Any competition is never always about technical fundamentals. It’s about the joy that one can bring to a TV show like this.”

Strictly airs this Saturday (September 21) from 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

