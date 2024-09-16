Strictly star Shirley Ballas has shared some winning advice to help 2024’s new contestants. As the new series gets underway and the celebs break in their dancing shoes, Shirley has weighed in on what makes a successful contestant.

And believe her, it isn’t the sparkliest costume or the most impressive lifts…

Shirley Ballas has shared some key advice for Strictly hopefuls (Credit: BBC Pictures / BBC/Rob Parfitt)

Shirley Ballas shares advice with Strictly contestants

In a new interview with OK! Magazine Shirley has shared some advice with the newbies to the dance floor.

She said: “What people need to understand is that you have a short space of time to get this routine out in front of a live audience of 15 million. It’s not like we can have a cup of tea and a sandwich for four hours of practice. We need to dedicate our time for these short three months. Be focused and put our best steps forward. The teacher will be there for you. But, the teacher’s got a job to do. That teacher has to have you ready within a week with a brand new dance, and later on in the competition, possibly two dances if you’re going further.”

She warned: “You need a great sense of humour. Then, you have to come with a great work ethic and really be able to pay attention to the teacher. Any competition is never always about technical fundamentals. It’s about the joy that one can bring to a TV show like this. Whether it’s simple, whether it’s complicated, the audience will pick up on that soul. I hope everybody brings a dash of sparkle to our Strictly screens.”

Shirley has high hopes for the future of Strictly (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Strictly latest

It comes after the programme was slammed with alleged misconduct claims, causing Graziano Di Prima to be dropped from the show and Giovanni Pernice to face an investigation into his treatment of former dance partner Amanda Abbington.

Despite this, Shirley has high hopes for the show. She exclaimed: “I hope it runs forever and ever and ever, and that the next generation of people get to experience what I’ve experienced. Whether it be a professional or a celebrity or a new panel of judges, I hope they have the same joyous feeling I’ve been able to have in the last eight years.”

Read more: Strictly fans ‘bursting into tears’ following touching tributes during launch for 2024 series

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!