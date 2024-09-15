Strictly fans ‘bursting into tears’ following touching tributes during launch for 2024 series

Fans of Strictly were left feeling emotional after the hit BBC show paid tribute to two stars who died in 2024 during its launch.

Within the same night, a performance dedicated to pro dancer Amy Dowden also took place to honour her return. The Welsh dancer had to skip last year’s competition after being diagnosed with cancer.

To honour Amy’s return, she was joined by her fellow co-stars for an incredible performance (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Amy Dowden makes bold return to 2024 series

To celebrate Amy’s return for its 20th anniversary, she was joined by her fellow co-stars with a show-stopping performance.

At the end of the performance, Amy received a huge group hug and was picked up by Nikita Kuzmin and Vito Coppola.

Cheers and tears filled the room as the audience was happy to see her do what she does best. In return, viewers at home also were emotional.

“I am sobbing it’s amazing seeing Amy on the dance floor again,” one user wrote.

“I’m literally in happy tears over Amy’s dance,” another person said.

“Oh god-I’m gone at Amy Dowden’s return dance,” a third remarked.

Strictly paid tribute to Dave after competing in 2013 (Credit: BBC)

Dave Myers and Robin Windsor tribute

The tears didn’t stop there, however. At the end of the episode, Strictly also paid tribute to Dave Myers and Robin Windsor in the end credits.

TV star Dave competed on Strictly in 2013 with Karen Hauer. In February, he died at age 66 from cancer.

Robin, on the other hand, was a pro dancer on Strictly between 2010 and 2013. He was found dead at age 44 in a hotel room in London in February.

Robin competed on Strictly between 2010 and 2013 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Touching tribute to Dave Meyers and Robin Windsor at the end of tonight’s #Strictly I enjoyed the whole launch show #Strictly2024,” one user shared.

“Amy’s return was emotional but the dedication to Dave Myers & Robin Windsor finished me #strictly,” another wrote.

“Well that ending of the episode had me bursting into tears,” a third remarked.

